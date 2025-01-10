CBP officers at El Paso port make large cocaine seizure

EL PASO, TEXAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing at the El Paso port of entry seized 41.6 pounds of cocaine January 9. The drugs were hidden in the quarter panels and dashboard of a car being driven by a 21-year-old male U.S. citizen.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in their efforts to stop any and all drug smugglers,” said acting CBP El Paso Port Director Arnie Gomez. “CBP officers will utilize multiple tools to stop drug loads.”

The seizure was made just before 6 a.m. when a 1997 Lincoln Town Car with a lone male driver arrived from Mexico. A CBP officer at the primary inspection booth selected the vehicle for a secondary exam.

Cocaine bundle seized by CBP officers in El Paso.

CBP officers performed a Z-Portal (x-ray) scan of the truck and noted anomalies in the appearance of the vehicle.

A physical exam of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 10 cocaine-filled bundles hidden in multiple compartments.

CBP officers arrested the driver. He was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.