Brian Calvert Appointed Program Director of Northwest Newsradio

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lotus Seattle Corp., the home of Northwest Newsradio AM1000/97.7FM, announces the appointment of Brian Calvert as the station's new Program Director.A veteran of the media industry with over 30 years of experience in radio and television, Calvert brings an impressive breadth of expertise to this critical role. His career spans newsroom management, anchoring radio and TV newscasts, in-depth reporting, and a proven track record in radio programming and show development.“We are excited to welcome Brian Calvert as our new Program Director,” said Andre Riley, General Manager of Lotus Seattle Corp. “Brian’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovative vision will be instrumental in strengthening Northwest Newsradio’s reputation as Seattle’s only continuous news station, delivering trusted information around the clock.”Calvert’s extensive career includes leadership roles such as Director of News and Programming, Morning News Anchor, Host & Executive Producer, and Reporter. As Program Director, he will oversee station programming, manage on-air talent, and collaborate with sales and marketing teams to ensure the station continues to meet its goals and deliver value to its listeners.Calvert expressed his enthusiasm for his new role. “Northwest Newsradio has a rich tradition of serving the Seattle community with reliable and trusted news,” said Calvert. “I’m honored to take on this role and look forward to building on the station’s legacy, ensuring we remain a vital resource for our listeners.”About Northwest NewsradioNorthwest Newsradio AM1000/97.7FM is:• Seattle’s only continuous news station• The leading source for local, regional, and national news• Trusted for timely traffic and weather updates• Committed to in-depth coverage of the issues that matter most to the Seattle communityAbout Lotus Seattle Corp.Lotus Seattle Corp is a subsidiary of Lotus Communications Corp, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Lotus Communications Corp was founded in 1962 by Howard Kalmenson, with the purchase of KWKW, one of Los Angeles’ original Spanish language radio stations. Lotus is one of the largest privately owned Radio Station Groups in the United States. In 2012, Howard was awarded the Medallas de Cortez Lifetime Achievement Award from Radio Ink honoring his long record of dedication and commitment to Spanish-language radio. Lotus owns and operates 46 radio stations and a digital agency, The radio stations serve Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Boise, Fresno, Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Seattle and Tucson radio markets. James Kalmenson, son of Howard Kalmenson, is an Executive VP of Lotus and he continues to fulfill the legacy of his father.For more information, visit www.lotuscorp.com or contact: info@lotuscorp.comMedia Contact: Andre Riley - 206-644-2932

