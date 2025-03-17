SoCal Armenian Radio Relaunches "Let’s Talk with Elena Chobanyan" New Season & Special Series "15 Questions with Elena"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conversations That MatterSoCal Armenian Radio is excited to announce the return of “Let’s Talk, with Elena Chobanyan” in 2024-2025 as a monthly show with a renewed intro and new guests, airing on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on 95.5 FM HD3 in Los Angeles and available as a podcast at SoCalArmenian.com. You can listen to it online as well. This popular show, which has been captivating listeners since 2019, is back with a fresh new season and a revamped format.Along with the ongoing episodes of "Let’s Talk with Elena" the show introduced a new sister series, “15 Questions with Elena” in 2023, featuring journalistic interviews with experts from various fields, being prepared a few times in a year. "15 Questions" dives into hidden truths and uncovers important insights on topics ranging from science, astrology, politics and culture to business and global affairs, with journalistic style-questions, compared to the podcast.Hosted by author Elena Chobanyan, each episode offers insightful and useful conversations with thoughtful leaders, unveiling fresh perspectives on topics impacting the Armenian community and the world. The Podcast’s principles are honest, open and courageous talk.About SoCal Armenian RadioSoCal Armenian Radio, airing on 95.5 HD3, connects the Armenian community in the U.S. with vital news, culture, and global happenings. Through a mix of talk shows, music, and podcasts, the station fosters engagement and unity among its listeners.Media ContactSoCal Armenian RadioPhone: (323) 878-1280Email: Alirezah@670amkirn.comWebsite: SoCalArmenian.comTune In to ‘Let’s Talk, with Elena Chobanyan,” Only on SoCal Armenian Radio!

