Allen Batista Travel Inc. Announces Spring Sightseeing Tours

Our cultural sightseeing tours gives travelers an insider's view into the rich history and culture.” — Joanna Allen, founder, Allen Batista Travel. Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Batista Travel, Inc. announces its spring sightseeing tours – Barcelona, Classical Greece, Costa Rica, India’s Golden Triangle, The Maldives, Rome to Venice, and Portugal. The tours provide travelers an opportunity to learn about the local cultures through walking tours, interactive cooking classes, folk dances and musical presentations in the different destinations.

Here are highlights of the land tours.

Barcelona Sightseeing Tour

The Barcelona sightseeing tour showcases the vibrant art and culture, architectural designs and the Catalan cuisine. Tour highlights include a Barcelona city tour to learn about the history and culture, as well as day trips to meet local wine makers, to explore the Dali Museum and to visit Tarragona, a historic city with Roman ruins and Stiges, a town known for its beaches..

Classical Greece Tour

The Classical Greece tour explores tourist attractions such as the Acropolis, the Temples of Zeus and Athena Nike, the location for the first Olympic Games, Corinth Canal and other attractions during a 11-day sightseeing trip.. Tourists will savor Greek cuisine and wines, as well as enjoy local folkloric music and dance performance.

Costa Rica Travel Package

The Costa Rica travel package allows travelers to explore local forests and waterfalls, explore a local coffee plantation, embark on a riverboat tour, see local plants and animals and more.

Delhi, Agra and Jaipur – India’s Golden Triangle Tour

India’s Golden Triangle provides tourists with an opportunity to see the Taj Mahal at sunrise, ride a camel in Pushkar, take a boat ride in Udaipur, experience a Rajasthani dinner with folk dance and music in Jaipur.

Maldives Travel Package -- Three, Five and Seven Nights

The Maldives land tour packages allow visitors to snorkel near turtles and coral reefs, to watch dolphins, to take a sunset cruise and to enjoy a dinner on a beach.

Rome to Venice Sightseeing Trip

The seven days Rome to Venice sightseeing tour features visits to Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica, leaning Tower of Pisa. Tourists will also savor Italian cuisine and wines in each location.

Lisbon, Sintra, Cascais, Fátima, Coimbra, Porto, Nazaré, Óbidos Sightseeing Tour

The five days Portugal sightseeing tour showcases the country’s history, cuisine and of course, wines. The tour includes city walking tours, visits to Castle of São Jorge, Moorish Castle, and Pena Palace, as well as tasting local porto wine.

For more information about these sightseeing tours, please visit abtravel.us.

About Allen Batista Travel, Inc.

Allen Batista Travel Inc. offers immersive cultural sightseeing tours with local guides. Allen Batista Travel also provides travelers with airfare, hotels, cruises, car rentals and vacation packages.

