Dr Charles Announces New Developments In Leadership MEQ Training Programs

Leadership is about transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and resilience.” — Dr. Sabine Charles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sabine Charles, best selling author and renowned public speaker, announces new developments in the Leadership MEQ (Mindset, Emotional Intelligence, and Leadership Qualities) program – two cohort 16-week hybrid courses starts on May 5, 2025 and September 8, 2025, Ignite Retreat in Puerto Rico from February 28 to March 2, 2025, a Cultivating Leadership That Motivates and Empowers Summit on March 5, 2025 and March 6 2025 and 2025 Harambee: Put it All Together Retreat from October 1 - 11, 2025 in Kenya. This Leadership MEQ professional development sessions focuses on a holistic approach, integrating key principles that contribute to robust leadership within an organization.

“Leadership is not just about managing challenges but transforming them into opportunities for growth, resilience, and lasting impact on both people and organizations” Dr. Sabine Charles, chief executive officer and founder, Charles Financial Strategies LLC.

Leadership MEQ - Hybrid Course

Dr. Sabine Charles has created this innovative Leadership MEQ (Mindset, Emotional Intelligence, and Leadership Qualities) hybrid course to nurture leadership excellence. The professional development course equips professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in organizational leadership. Aiming to create a positive and motivated work environment, this course can be completed in 16 steps, at your own pace.

Leadership MEQ places a strong emphasis on cultivating a proactive Mindset. Participants will learn to ignite intrinsic motivation within themselves and their teams through fostering positivity, establishing a clear sense of purpose, and recognizing and celebrating achievements.

Enhancing Emotional Intelligence is also a core component of the Leadership MEQ course. Participants will develop a deeper understanding of themselves, improve self-awareness, and refine their ability to connect with others. This includes building skills in influencing others positively and understanding the emotions and perspectives of team members.

Leadership MEQ delves into pivotal Leadership Qualities that are crucial for effective leadership. These qualities include integrity, vision, strategic thinking, and decisiveness. Participants will gain insights into how to develop and apply these qualities in their leadership roles, contributing to their overall effectiveness as leaders.

Here's a concise overview of what participants can expect:

Pre-Workshop Conversation: Engage in a one-on-one dialogue to identify and set specific personal objectives. Schedule 15 minute Consultation

Emotional Intelligence Assessment: Participate in the EQ-i 2.0, an online self-assessment for emotional intelligence.

Collaborative Sessions: Participate in four group meetings designed for mutual support and shared insights.

Customized Coaching: Receive three coaching sessions after the initial emotional intelligence assessment to focus on areas for professional growth.

Ignite Retreat in Puerto Rico

San Juan Puerto Rico will be the setting for a weekend retreat to ignite business executives' leadership skills. The three days and two nights retreat features dynamic sessions focusing on Emotional Intelligence, Mindset and Leadership qualities, yoga and meditation and sightseeing tours in Puerto Rico. Visit Ignite Retreat in Puerto Rico to register on or before January 15, 2025.

Cultivating Leadership That Motivates and Empowers Summit

The two day summit allows executives to “step into the world of leadership excellence.” Industry leaders will present sessions focusing on leadership training, emotional intelligence and effective communications.

2025 Harambee: Put it All Together Retreat in Kenya

The 10 day retreat features transformational coaching sessions led by Dr. Sabine Charles to elevate to help executives hone their leadership skills. Transformational Life Coach Vuyanzi Rodman, best selling author and TEDx speaker will also provide guests with invaluable advice to help attendees achieve their professional and personal goals.

2025 Harambee: Put it All Together Retreat also allows for a true cultural immersion in Kenya. Participants will savor authentic Kenyan meals including a special dinner featuring Ugali, Sukuma Wiki, and Nyama Choma. Guests will also participate in interactive, hands-on workshops to learn to make Kenyan beadworks, pottery and wood carving.

Attendees will also visit a local women’s cooperative and meet female entrepreneurs producing jewelry and textiles.

To register for the hybrid course, summit and corporate retreats, email info@charlesfs.com or visit https://www.drsabinecharles.com/.

About Dr. Sabine Charles:

Dr. Sabine Charles, chief executive officer and founder, Charles Financial Strategies LLC, is renowned for its high-quality consultative services and specialized TAPA Institute division, excelling in CPA and CIA exam preparation and impactful Leadership MEQ (integrating Mindset, Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Qualities) programs.

