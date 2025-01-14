Myntex Strengthens its OS Ecosystem with Custom Applications and Bricknati game

Bricknati and Brick Breaker Myntex logo

Bricknati: A nostalgic tribute to the classic BlackBerry Brick Breaker game

Bricknati showcases Renati OS's versatility and our development team's skill. Plus, a nod to the classic BlackBerry era for user enjoyment.” — Geoff Green, Myntex CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myntex, a leading provider of secure mobile solutions and a long-time supporter of BlackBerry and its legacy in mobile innovation, is proud to present a nostalgic tribute to its classic Brick Breaker game. Developed entirely in-house by the Myntex team, Bricknati takes on a modern twist to the iconic brick-breaking game, exclusively available on its Renati operating system.Bricknati exemplifies the enduring power of classic entertainment, seamlessly blending nostalgia with cutting-edge innovation. While paying homage to its roots, the game pushes the boundaries of the genre with 100 progressively challenging levels, including thrilling survival mode and quickplay options. Bricknati's immersive experience is further enriched by realistic physics, fluid animations, and a dynamic soundtrack.As one user eloquently stated, “Bricknati is a hell of an amazing game. I'm on level 77 haha. I love all the designs, colors and music. The black hole where the ball slows down or gets sucks it - absolutely genius. A few levels took me a long time to get through though haha. A couple of times I had to restart a game cause the ball was stuck in the construct and wouldn't come back out.”“Bricknati demonstrates the versatility of Renati OS and the capabilities of our in-house development team," said Geoff Green, CEO of Myntex. "We are a proud MSSP of BlackBerry and this engaging game provides a fun experience for our users while paying tribute to the good old BlackBerry days.”Renati is a secure mobile operating system designed for organizations and individuals with stringent data protection needs and operates within a closed ecosystem where only custom developed applications are permitted. This approach, unlike iOS or Android, eliminates the vulnerabilities associated with third-party apps, browsers, and compromised hardware. Furthermore, Renati OS is devoid of Google's data tracking and reporting services, offering a level of privacy and security unmatched by other mobile solutions.Bricknati joins a growing ecosystem of security-focused custom applications on Renati, including its flagship encrypted communication platform, ChatMail, empowering over 45,000 clients globally to communicate more securely. Other productivity tools such as a calculator and currency converter expand the app library demonstrating Myntex's commitment to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly experience within the secure Renati environment.Visit our estore today and experience Renati, and Bricknati for yourself.

