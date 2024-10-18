Myntex Empowers Journalists with Free, Mobile Security

Free Mobile Security for Journalists Myntex logo

Myntex is offering free, perpetual licenses for ChatMail®, our end-to-end encrypted communications solution.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst a growing climate of digital surveillance and censorship against journalists, Myntexis offering a much-needed solution to protect investigative reporters worldwide. To mark Global Encryption Day, Myntex is launching a new flagship program offering free, perpetual licenses for ChatMail, our end-to-end encrypted communications solution. Paired with Renati, our security-first mobile operating system, this powerful duo withstands zero-click attacks, weaponized malware, and pervasive digital spyware.The threat to journalists is real and immediate. State-sponsored spyware Pegasus and Predator continue to target the phones of journalists, activists and human rights defenders. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports an unprecedented number of violations, cyberattacks and censorship against journalists and the media. The 2024 RSF Press Freedom Index reports the global political indicator has fallen 7.6 points, driven by the war in Gaza. The gravity of the situation and its compounding effects on press freedom and our national security are alarming. Driven by this urgency, we felt a moral obligation to offer the mobile protection journalists urgently needed.Qualified journalists can apply for multiple, three-month perpetual licenses for ChatMail on Renati, free of charge.• Apply at www.myntex.com/journalist • Submit journalist credentials with a link showcasing a recent article• Provide an unlocked, OEM Pixel device (not included)“In the face of escalating political volatility and the chilling reality of Pegasus spyware, journalists are under siege both online and off,” says Geoff Green, CEO of Myntex. “By equipping them with the most advanced mobile security tools, we're empowering them to protect their communications and continue their vital work.”Unlike traditional encrypted application platforms, ChatMail is fortified by Renati’s stripped-down operating system, devoid of Google’s data tracking and reporting services, and the vulnerabilities associated with third-party apps, browsers, and compromised hardware. Even in the most perilous situations, journalists can communicate with confidence, knowing their data and location remain inaccessible.About Myntex:Myntex is at the forefront of security-focused technology, developing innovative software solutions that protect people's data and empower them to communicate freely. From inception to implementation, Myntex champions strong encryption and unwavering privacy rights. Our innovative products are engineered to withstand the most sophisticated mobile threats, ensuring the utmost protection for our users. Myntex’s solutions have helped address the world’s greatest mobile security challenges, empowering over 45,000 clients globally to live more securely.

