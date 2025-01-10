Statewide Broadcast Event to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State’s annual commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be presented as a statewide broadcast event, “We Press On: New York State Celebrates the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” airing on PBS stations throughout New York beginning MLK weekend and streaming on empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s powerful words and actions never cease to resonate in our hearts and minds, calling us to be the change we want to see in our societies every day,” Governor Hochul said. “This year’s film tribute to Dr. King shares the stories of some remarkable New Yorkers who uphold his legacy in their communities and strive towards a more just and equitable future for our state. I invite everyone to watch this inspirational documentary that pays homage to an incredible man.”

Coordinated annually by the New York State Office of General Services, the tribute to Dr. King showcases a selection of people and organizations from across New York State that embody the principles of one of America's most significant leaders for social justice, freedom and equality. Airtime of the hour-long tribute will vary by region; viewers are encouraged to check their TV listings or local PBS station for more details.

The public is also invited to attend a special “We Press On: New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” screening on Friday, January 17, at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. Hosted by Deshanna C. Wiggins, Chief Executive Officer for the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce, this event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary light refreshments will be served while supplies last. Parking in the Visitor’s Lot (V-Lot) will be free after 4 p.m.

NYS Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Every year, New York State hosts an annual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s tireless work in shaping and advancing the civil rights and liberties afforded to us today. I join Governor Hochul in encouraging New Yorkers to be part of this celebration at the Empire State Plaza that embodies The King Center’s national theme centered around protecting our collective freedoms, access to justice and democracy. I hope it moves all of us to press on, persevere and recommit ourselves to living by Dr. King’s enduring philosophy and principles.”

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the greatest leaders in history, and now more than ever we must persevere in his mission to create a more equitable and inclusive world for all. I encourage New Yorkers to join us in viewing this film that commemorates the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. King and to think about the ways you can help spread his message through your own words and actions.”

NYS Division of Human Rights Acting Commissioner Denise M. Miranda said, “The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is an inspiration to all New Yorkers who work to build a more equitable society and state. I commend Commissioner Moy and the Office of General Services team for their outstanding and moving tribute. In honor of Dr. King’s monumental work protecting freedom, justice and democracy for all, I encourage New Yorkers to watch this film, embrace the enduring messages against discrimination, hate and bias, and to contact the Division’s Hate and Bias Prevention Unit at 844-NO-2-HATE if they experience any instances of hate or bias in New York State. Together, we can all work to be the shining stars of light in the darkness of injustice.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to the pursuit of freedom and equality for all people, through his words, his actions and his relentless commitment to a better and brighter future. He believed that our nation, working toward justice and equal rights for all, could heal and overcome any divisions. At SUNY, we are building on Dr. King’s legacy by providing all New Yorkers with the opportunity to enhance their lives and communities through public higher education. Dr. King knew education’s power is transformative, and I am honored to celebrate his incredible life and further all that he pursued.”

Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “One of the principles that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. put into practice throughout his life is the belief that true character is revealed not during times of comfort and convenience, but during times of challenge and controversy. We can lean on these words during times of unrest and political polarization, that we must continue to hold onto our deeply held beliefs in the fight for justice. The fight to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day serves as an important reminder that change never comes easily and progress itself is often contested. Although we’ve made tremendous gains in the fight that Dr. King championed, we must always remember that immortal saying: The past is never dead. It isn’t even past. As we honor his life, we continue to reckon with the systemic hardships and deeply rooted injustices that still impact Americans throughout our state and our nation. We remain committed to advancing legislation that helps every individual gain a foot on the ladder, while undoing the policies which kept them off it in the first place. We will model grace and integrity from our positions, and bear in mind that the good fight is often a difficult one.”

Speaker Carl Heastie said, “This documentary provides an incredible insight into how we can use Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy to build a state that learns from our past and provides all citizens equal opportunities to thrive. If we continue to hold Dr. King’s teachings to our hearts and minds, we can create a New York that future generations will be proud to call home.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “I’m excited that New York State’s annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be part of this special statewide broadcast event. It is fitting for our state to honor the life and legacy of one of our nation’s greatest champions of justice and human rights in this way, alongside the hundreds of service projects that will be taking place across New York on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, the NYS Office of General Services and all the contributors from every corner of our state for making this year’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day one of New York’s greatest yet.”

WMHT President and CEO Anthony V. Hayes said, “WMHT is proud to partner with other NY public television organizations to present We Press On. Together, we celebrate, commemorate and reflect on the empowering legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is a time to carry forward the hard work and service necessary to realize Dr. King’s great dream for us all.”

Through the eyes of New Yorkers from Buffalo to Brooklyn and Manhattan to Schenectady, the program focuses on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and dreams with music, art and inspiring stories that reflect paths to change across New York State. Some of the show's highlights include:

A special Martin Luther King, Jr. Day message from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

Commentary from SUNY Chancellor Dr. John B. King, Jr. and members of SUNY’s Black Leadership Institute.

A look at the Hamilton Hills Arts Center in Schenectady, a community center focused on teaching and honoring the arts and cultures of the African Diaspora.

A feature on Nina Simone, the soulful voice of the civil rights movement, who used her music as a form of activism.

A profile on the work of food historian and author Von Diaz.

A performance by Vogue Buffalo, a group dedicated to leading the Ballroom Renaissance for LGBTQ+ youth of Western New York.

A moving performance by Every Voice Choir where youth are empowered to discover their voices and share them with pride.

Everyone is invited to tune in to learn more about New Yorkers living their lives in the image of Dr. King. In addition to viewing options on PBS stations statewide, “We Press On: New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” can be viewed at empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking , beginning at 10 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, January 20.

As part of the State’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, the public is invited to view the New York State Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition at the Empire State Plaza Concourse or online. This exhibition features submissions from K-12 students throughout the State inspired by Dr. King’s Six Principles of Nonviolence. A virtual gallery of the students' work is available at empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking.

Also, New York State holds several service-related programs each year to fulfill Dr. King’s vision of community. These include the Dr. King Volunteer Fair, held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025; the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Statewide Food Drive, which started on December 9, 2024, and will end on February 18, 2025; the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Statewide Book Drive, held February 21 through April 18, 2025; and the 25th annual Dr. King Career Fair, held on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

For NY PBS member station program updates and additional information, please visit empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking and follow @NYSGeneralServices on Instagram and @NewYorkStateOGS on Facebook.