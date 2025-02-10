Haven Chiropractic Rebuilds Stronger than Ever After Hurricane Helene: A Journey of Resilience, Recovery, and Community

The devastation after the storm After the rebuild. We are open for business.

Dr. Alaina Gelineau rebuilds her chiropractic practice with the help of her Asheville community, after Hurricane Helene destroyed her office.

We had to rebuild stronger than ever.” — Dr. Alaina Gelineau

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a devastating blow has transformed into a story of resilience, renewal, and community strength. Dr. Alaina Gelineau , founder and lead chiropractor of HAVEN Chiropractic Posture & Scoliosis , reflects on the challenging journey her clinic has faced over the last few months. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, her chiropractic practice was hit hard - the office flooded with mud, furniture and equipment destroyed, and the clinic left in ruins.“It was incredibly difficult,” said Dr. Gelineau. “At one point, we were ready to give up. The damage was overwhelming—furniture, equipment, everything we had worked so hard for was gone. But the support from the community kept us going. We knew we couldn’t let this define us. We had to rebuild stronger than ever.”The last three or four months have been incredibly challenging for Dr. Gelineau and her team. Tirelessly working to rebuild, clean up, and restore the clinic, the HAVEN Chiropractic Posture & Scoliosis team has shown incredible determination. The physical and emotional toll was heavy, but the spirit of resilience has been a constant driving force. Even during the darkest days, Dr. Gelineau held on to the belief that her practice would not just survive, but come back stronger than ever.“We were faced with so much uncertainty, but the outpouring of support from our community was nothing short of miraculous,” Dr. Gelineau added. “From donations to kind words and messages of encouragement, it was clear that we weren’t alone. Our community believed in us, and that belief kept us going when it felt like we couldn’t continue.”Thanks to the support of local donations, the clinic has been restored and is now back in full operation. With fresh energy and a renewed commitment to healing, HAVEN Chiropractic Posture & Scoliosis is ready to help the Asheville community recover and thrive in 2025. Dr. Gelineau and her team are excited to reintroduce Chiropractic BioPhysicsand ScoliBrace, which focus on non-invasive, long-term spinal curve correction.“Chiropractic BioPhysics is about more than just relieving pain - it’s about transforming the way your body functions,” said Dr. Gelineau. “We are among only a handful of chiropractors in North Carolina trained in this method. CBP is backed by science and helps correct spinal misalignments, improve posture, and restore balance. It’s the foundation of what we do, and it’s how we help our patients live better, healthier lives.”The journey hasn’t been easy, but it has brought the HAVEN Chiropractic Posture & Scoliosis team closer together and reaffirmed their dedication to providing high-quality care. Through adversity, HAVEN Chiropractic Posture & Scoliosis has emerged stronger and more focused on its mission: to provide a haven of healing, recovery, and wellness for everyone in the Asheville community.“As we begin this new year, we’re looking forward to supporting our community in its own recovery and renewal,” Dr. Gelineau said. “We’ve been through a lot, but we’re stronger than ever. We’re excited to serve our patients and continue our work of helping people live their healthiest, happiest lives.”About:HAVEN Chiropractic Posture & Scoliosis, located in Asheville, NC, is a transformative clinic dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal health through Chiropractic BioPhysics(CBP) and ScoliBracescoliosis bracing. Led by Dr. Alaina Gelineau, HAVEN Chiropractic Posture & Scoliosis offers personalized care designed to address spinal misalignments, improve posture, and support long-term wellness.

