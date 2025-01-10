Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame Committee to Meet
NASHVILLE – Public meeting notice from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture
Commission: Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame
Location: Ellington Agricultural Center
Moss Building
440 Hogan Road
Nashville, Tenn. 37220
Date: January 15, 2025
Time: 9 a.m. Central Time
The agenda includes a discussion of committee vacancies, committee rules, and Agricultural Hall of Fame nominees.
Committee member participation will be allowed by electronic means.
The meeting is open to the public to attend. Participants may join via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions are below.
A portion of the meeting will be reserved for public comment, which may be submitted either orally or in writing regarding business before the committee.
Microsoft Teams meeting instructions:
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 298 409 100 429
Passcode: go7sT9UH
To make a comment, click the Raise Hand button to be recognized by the Chairman.
FULL AGENDA:
Welcome & Committee Charge - Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher
Material Review - Rhedona Rose
Overview of Agricultural Hall of Fame statute - TDA Legal Staff
Group Discussion
Develop an Action Plan
Public Comment
