Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame Committee to Meet

NASHVILLE – Public meeting notice from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture

Commission: Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame

Location: Ellington Agricultural Center

Moss Building

440 Hogan Road

Nashville, Tenn. 37220

Date: January 15, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. Central Time

The agenda includes a discussion of committee vacancies, committee rules, and Agricultural Hall of Fame nominees.

Committee member participation will be allowed by electronic means.

The meeting is open to the public to attend. Participants may join via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions are below.

A portion of the meeting will be reserved for public comment, which may be submitted either orally or in writing regarding business before the committee.

Microsoft Teams meeting instructions:

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 298 409 100 429

Passcode: go7sT9UH

To make a comment, click the Raise Hand button to be recognized by the Chairman.

FULL AGENDA:

Welcome & Committee Charge - Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher

Material Review - Rhedona Rose

Overview of Agricultural Hall of Fame statute - TDA Legal Staff

Group Discussion

Develop an Action Plan

Public Comment

