Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,896 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame Committee to Meet

NASHVILLE – Public meeting notice from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture

Commission:   Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame

Location:        Ellington Agricultural Center
                            Moss Building
                            440 Hogan Road
                            Nashville, Tenn. 37220

Date:                   January 15, 2025

Time:                  9 a.m. Central Time

The agenda includes a discussion of committee vacancies, committee rules, and Agricultural Hall of Fame nominees.

Committee member participation will be allowed by electronic means.

The meeting is open to the public to attend. Participants may join via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions are below.

A portion of the meeting will be reserved for public comment, which may be submitted either orally or in writing regarding business before the committee.

Microsoft Teams meeting instructions:
Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 298 409 100 429
Passcode: go7sT9UH

To make a comment, click the Raise Hand button to be recognized by the Chairman.

FULL AGENDA:
Welcome & Committee Charge - Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher
Material Review - Rhedona Rose
Overview of Agricultural Hall of Fame statute - TDA Legal Staff
Group Discussion
Develop an Action Plan
Public Comment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame Committee to Meet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more