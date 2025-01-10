City announces changes to holiday solid waste collection schedule

We’re excited to announce an important change to our solid waste collection schedule starting in 2025! Designed with both our residents and hard-working Solid Waste team in mind, this update means you’ll see fewer holiday disruptions while ensuring our crew gets the balance they deserve.

Here’s What’s New

Beginning in 2025, trash and recycling collection will only pause for three holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. For these holidays, the delayed holiday schedule will be in effect, with pickup happening one day later for the rest of the week.

For all other holidays, we’ll be sticking to our regular schedule. That means your trash will still get picked up on its usual day—even if it’s a holiday!

Why Are We Making This Change?

This decision reflects feedback from our Solid Waste team, who work hard every day to keep Lawrence clean and safe. By reducing weekend work and limiting disruptions, we’re not just delivering great service but also giving our staff more time to spend with their loved ones.

“Our solid waste team is really the heart of our service, and we’re glad to make this adjustment that gives our crews a better work/life balance while keeping things reliable for residents,” said Ron Green, General Manager of Solid Waste. “This is a win-win for everyone.”

What to Expect

Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s: No collection on the holiday. Pickup shifts one day later for the rest of the week.

All Other Holidays: Normal collection, Monday through Friday.

We appreciate your support as we make this transition. Together, we’re improving service and taking care of our team.

For more details about the updated solid waste collection schedule, visit lawrenceks.org/swm or call us at 785-832-3076.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

