Jack McCluskey, Senior Vice President Kevin McCluskey, CEO

Promotion Highlights Commitment to Client Success and Expands Leadership in Investment Management Solutions

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack McCluskey Promoted to Senior Vice President at Castle Island Family Office Castle Island Family Office is proud to announce the promotion of Jack McCluskey to Senior Vice President. This promotion comes as a result of Jack's hard work, dedication, and successful completion of the SEC licensure process.Jack has been an integral part of the Castle Island Family Office team, contributing significantly to the firm’s growth and client success. He completed his MBA at the Crummer School of Business and earned his undergraduate degree at Rollins College, where he was a member of the Varsity Baseball team. His commitment to excellence and ability to navigate complex financial landscapes positioned him for this advancement.“We are thrilled to promote Jack to Senior Vice President,” said Kevin McCluskey, CEO of Castle Island Family Office. “His hard work, professionalism, and commitment to our clients embody the core values of our firm. I am confident that in his new role, he will continue to drive our mission forward and inspire our team.”In his new position, Jack will oversee client relationships and strategic initiatives, further enhancing the exceptional service that Castle Island Family Office is known for. Investment solutions are offered through Castle Island Wealth , (a SEC registered RIA) ensuring clients receive comprehensive financial strategies tailored to their unique needs.For more information about Castle Island Family Office and its services, visit www.castleislandfamilyoffice.com For press inquiries, please contact:Kevin McCluskeyCEOCastle Island Family OfficeEmail: kevin@cifoffice.comPhone: 561-762-7719

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.