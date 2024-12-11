Castle Island Family Office officially opens new office in North Palm Beach

Kevin McCluskey, CEO - Castle Island Family Office

Castle Island Family Office Unveils New Location to Elevate Client Services

PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Castle Island Family Office Expands Its Reach with New Office in North Palm BeachNorth Palm Beach, FL – December 10, 2024 – Castle Island Family Office is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in North Palm Beach, marking an exciting milestone in the company’s growth and commitment to serve ultra-high net worth investors. With 25 years of experience in Palm Beach, this expansion reflects Castle Island’s dedication to providing comprehensive financial strategies that include full-time tax and accounting capabilities alongside its long-standing investment management strategies.Over the years, Castle Island has established itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking tailored financial solutions. The new office will enable the firm to better serve its clients in the region, offering a complete suite of services aimed at optimizing financial performance and ensuring long-term wealth management."We are excited to establish a presence in North Palm Beach," said Kevin McCluskey, CEO of Castle Island Family Office. "This new office allows us to enhance our services and continue to build strong relationships with our clients by providing them with the expertise they need to navigate the complexities of wealth management, backed by our 25 years of experience in the area."Castle Island Family Office is committed to leveraging its experienced team to deliver personalized financial strategies that meet the evolving needs of ultra-high-net-worth investors. The company is looking forward to fostering new partnerships and contributing to the local financial community in Florida.For further information, please contact:Kevin McCluskeyCEOCastle Island Family OfficeEmail: kevin@cifoffice.comPhone: 561-762-7719Website: www.castleislandfamilyoffice.com About Castle Island Family Office:**Castle Island Family Office specializes in investment management, tax strategy, and financial planning for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. With a focus on personalized service and comprehensive financial strategies, Castle Island is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals and secure their legacies.

