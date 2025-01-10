2025-01 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES NEW HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION PROGRAM WEBPAGE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES NEW HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION PROGRAM WEBPAGE

January 10, 2025

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General is proud to announce the publication of its Human Trafficking Prevention Program webpage, which is available at https://ag.hawaii.gov/traffickingprevention/. The website will raise public awareness and provide education and resources designed to prevent human trafficking in Hawai‘i.

The Human Trafficking Prevention Program was created by the Legislature in 2023 to address the needs of human trafficking victims through the development and implementation of comprehensive statewide strategies.

During Human Trafficking Awareness Month this January, the Department of the Attorney General will be putting on a variety of events, including a Virtual Lunch and Learn Speaker Series, a Sign-Waving Event and Resource Fair, and a Candlelight Vigil.

The Virtual Lunch and Learn Speaker Series will bring together experts from diverse fields to present on critical topics related to human trafficking.

“These virtual sessions are designed to educate and empower attendees. We encourage community members, service providers, law enforcement, and policymakers to attend and participate in these events to strengthen the fight against human trafficking in Hawai‘i,” said Human Trafficking Abatement Coordinator Dianne Bowen-Coleman of the Department of the Attorney General.

The Resource Fair will have information booths and be followed by a sign waving event to demonstrate solidarity and commitment to combating human trafficking.

Finally, there will be a Candlelight Vigil to honor survivors and remember those impacted by human trafficking. This event will feature speakers, including advocates and service providers. The Candlelight Vigil is intended to create a reflective space to reaffirm our shared community commitment to ending human trafficking.

A detailed calendar of the Human Trafficking Awareness Month events can be found on the Human Trafficking Prevention Program page here: https://ag.hawaii.gov/traffickingprevention/htpp-event-calendar/.

The Human Trafficking Prevention Program website was designed by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division.

