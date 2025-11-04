DOH NEWS RELEASE: DOH LAUNCHES OUTREACH AND EDUCATION INITIATIVE AHEAD OF 2026 HEMP RETAIL REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH LAUNCHES OUTREACH AND EDUCATION INITIATIVE AHEAD OF 2026 HEMP RETAIL REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT

25-133

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 4, 2025

HONOLULU — To protect public health, ensure consumer transparency and maintain the integrity of the local hemp marketplace, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation (OMCCR) is launching an outreach and education initiative to encourage voluntary compliance among hemp retailers and distributors, including online and out-of-state businesses.

Act 269, which was signed into law July 2, 2025, creates a state registry for retailers and distributors of manufactured hemp products (MHP). Act 269 requires all hemp businesses selling MHP in Hawai‘i, including online sellers, to register with the OMCCR. The registration requirement takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

This requirement applies equally to in-state and out-of-state businesses who sell or distribute MHP in the state. A registration fee of $50 is required for a five-year period. A link to the registration application will be provided on the OMCCR website beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

The OMCCR will focus on outreach and education throughout 2025 to help businesses prepare for the new registration process. A grace period will follow the January 2026 effective date, to allow time for businesses to complete registration before enforcement begins.

Currently, DOH continues to enforce existing laws against the sale or distribution of illegal hemp-derived products that do not comply with DOH regulations. This includes the sale of prohibited products or products that fail to meet testing, packaging and labeling requirements. These violations may be subject to enforcement actions such as warning letters, product holds, or fines.

Beginning in 2026, after the grace period, the OMCCR and partner agencies may take enforcement actions against entities that fail to register or continue to sell products that do not meet DOH regulations.

Selling hemp-derived products that do not comply with DOH regulations is illegal, jeopardizes consumer safety, undermines fair competition and creates enforcement challenges.

Outreach, Education and Voluntary Compliance Before Enforcement

The OMCCR encourages businesses to voluntarily comply with the law. Recognizing that most businesses want to comply but may not know where to start, the program’s outreach and education campaign is designed to reach existing businesses selling hemp products in the state to clarify legal requirements and minimize confusion. Businesses with an interest in selling hemp products in the future are encouraged to reach out to the OMCCR for more information.

Guidance Materials and Resources

To assist hemp retailers and distributors in compliance, the OMCCR has published the following materials online at https://health.hawaii.gov/hempprogram/

Resource Detail Subscribe Link The public can subscribe Notification to Register An official notification Hawaii Revised Statues 328G and Hawaii Administrative Rules (Interim) 11-37 Online links to current Hawaiʻi law and rules for hemp processors, hemp retailers and hemp distributors. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) FAQs for businesses consumers Label and Package Requirements Guidance documents Information Session Live information session(s) providing information about the hemp registration application. Sessions begin Nov. 10, 2025. Please visit our website Report Tool An online form

What Retailers and Distributors Should Do Now

Review all inventoryConfirm all hemp-derived products you carry meet DOH regulations for allowable forms, cannabinoid limits, contaminant testing, labeling and packaging. It’s important to note that the law has always prohibited the sale of hemp flowers, hemp pre-rolls and hemp vapes. Update labels and packagingUse the label and package guidance documents available on our website to ensure labels contain all minimum requirements. Subscribe to receive program updates

To receive latest updates about the registration application and other important information, subscribe using the following link .

The OMCCR recognizes that regulatory compliance can be complex, particularly for businesses that cross state lines or operate primarily online. Our goal is to support responsible hemp retailing and distribution by providing clarity, resources and a pathway to lawful operations. All entities engaging in the hemp market under the program’s jurisdiction are encouraged to act now — review product compliance, only sell products that meet DOH requirements — and register with the program when applications become available in January 2026.

To learn more about hemp processing, hemp product retail sale and distribution, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/hempprogram/ . For questions, contact the OMCCR at [email protected] .

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Mobile: 808-953-9616

Email: [email protected]