Lt. Gov. Luke/HSPLS – RELEASE – State Launches ‘Kōkua Food Drive’ at Libraries to Support Families Impacted by Federal Shutdown

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAIʻI STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOIHANA HALE WAIHONA PUKE AUPUNI O KA MOKUʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

STATE LAUNCHES ‘KŌKUA FOOD DRIVE’ AT LIBRARIES TO SUPPORT FAMILIES IMPACTED BY FEDERAL SHUTDOWN

Food collection runs Nov. 3–7 at public library branches statewide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 3, 2025

HONOLULU — In response to the ongoing federal shutdown and disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the State of Hawaiʻi has launched the Kōkua Food Drive , a weeklong food collection campaign beginning today in partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System to support food banks across the islands.

From Nov. 3 to 7, residents are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items to their local public library during regular business hours. Donations will be distributed by the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Maui Food Bank, The Food Basket and their partner agencies to ensure residents continue to have access to food during this challenging time.

All library branches across the state will serve as collection hubs, except for the Kāne‘ohe and Wahiawā branches, which have limited space, and Lahaina, which is closed. For all branch hours, visit here .

“In Hawaiʻi, we take care of one another — that’s the true spirit of kōkua,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, who is leading the drive. “As families across our state feel the effects of the federal shutdown, we’re asking everyone who can to lend a hand. Every can, every donation, every act of aloha helps feed our families and strengthen our communities.”

“Libraries have always been the heart of our communities, where people connect and care for one another,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “We’re honored to support the Kōkua Food Drive and hope our collective efforts help nourish every person and family across Hawaiʻi.”

Food donations collected through the Kōkua Food Drive will help ensure food banks statewide can continue providing uninterrupted service to communities in need.

For information on food distribution by island:

In addition to libraries, food donations are also being collected at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monetary donations to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Maui Food Bank, and The Food Basket are also welcome and can be made online. For more information or to donate, visit hawaiifoodbank.org/kokua .

