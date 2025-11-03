Lt. Gov. Luke/HSPLS – RELEASE – State Launches ‘Kōkua Food Drive’ at Libraries to Support Families Impacted by Federal Shutdown
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA
HAWAIʻI STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM
ʻOIHANA HALE WAIHONA PUKE AUPUNI O KA MOKUʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
STACEY A. ALDRICH
STATE LIBRARIAN
STATE LAUNCHES ‘KŌKUA FOOD DRIVE’ AT LIBRARIES TO SUPPORT FAMILIES IMPACTED BY FEDERAL SHUTDOWN
Food collection runs Nov. 3–7 at public library branches statewide
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 3, 2025
From Nov. 3 to 7, residents are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items to their local public library during regular business hours. Donations will be distributed by the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Maui Food Bank, The Food Basket and their partner agencies to ensure residents continue to have access to food during this challenging time.
“In Hawaiʻi, we take care of one another — that’s the true spirit of kōkua,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, who is leading the drive. “As families across our state feel the effects of the federal shutdown, we’re asking everyone who can to lend a hand. Every can, every donation, every act of aloha helps feed our families and strengthen our communities.”
“Libraries have always been the heart of our communities, where people connect and care for one another,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “We’re honored to support the Kōkua Food Drive and hope our collective efforts help nourish every person and family across Hawaiʻi.”
Food donations collected through the Kōkua Food Drive will help ensure food banks statewide can continue providing uninterrupted service to communities in need.
For information on food distribution by island:
In addition to libraries, food donations are also being collected at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Media Contacts:
Shari Nishijima
Communications Director
Office of the Lieutenant Governor
808-978-0867
Cindy McMillan
Office of the State Librarian
808-829-8212
