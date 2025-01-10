Updates to the Fire Relief Association Reporting Forms
This online training video will provide a summary of the updates made to the 2024 reporting forms.
Navigation
Click on the link below where you want to start watching the video. The video will launch in a new window and you can start playing from that time.
0:00:37 - Minnesota Fire Relief Association Dashboard
0:01:02 - FIRE Form Update – Fire State Aid Allocation
0:02:00 - FIRE Form Update – Investment Report Card
0:02:54 - FIRE Form Update – Accountant Signature
0:03:28 - FIRE Form Update – EMS-Only Personnel Requirements
0:04:08 - 2023 Increased Audit Threshold to $750,000
0:05:04 - SC Form Update – Accrued Liability Calculation
0:06:17 - Maximum Benefit Worksheet (MBW)
0:06:49 - SC Form Update – Benefit Level Projections Tool
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.