Updates to the Fire Relief Association Reporting Forms

This online training video will provide a summary of the updates made to the 2024 reporting forms. 

 

Click on the link below where you want to start watching the video. The video will launch in a new window and you can start playing from that time.

0:00:37 - Minnesota Fire Relief Association Dashboard

0:01:02 - FIRE Form Update – Fire State Aid Allocation

0:02:00 - FIRE Form Update – Investment Report Card

0:02:54 - FIRE Form Update – Accountant Signature

0:03:28 - FIRE Form Update – EMS-Only Personnel Requirements

0:04:08 - 2023 Increased Audit Threshold to $750,000

0:05:04 - SC Form Update – Accrued Liability Calculation

0:06:17 - Maximum Benefit Worksheet (MBW)

0:06:49 - SC Form Update – Benefit Level Projections Tool

