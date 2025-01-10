Miami Valley Drug Task Force Seizes 10 Kilograms of Cocaine

(DAYTON, Ohio) — A long-term narcotics investigation has resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced today.

“Drug traffickers beware – Ohio is not a destination for your poison,” Yost said. “Thanks to Sheriff Streck and our OOCIC task force, 22 pounds of cocaine will not wreak havoc in our communities.”

During its investigation, the Miami Valley Major Drug Task Force identified individuals transporting narcotics across the country via public transportation. On Jan. 9, Maurice Sallis, 46, was arrested in Dayton and found to be in possession of a suitcase containing 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cocaine.

“Taking 10 kilos of cocaine off the streets is no small feat. It’s thanks to the coordination and commitment of this task force that we can prevent these dangerous drugs from reaching our neighborhoods,” Streck said. “Their efforts help reduce crime, prevent overdoses and improve the safety of families throughout the region.”

The cocaine has an estimated street value of nearly $1 million. Federal drug trafficking charges are anticipated in the case.

“These partnerships continue to disrupt drug trafficking organizations and are important milestones to holding traffickers accountable,” said Homeland Security Investigation Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar.

The Miami Valley Major Drug Task Force is led by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and is organized under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The task force includes personnel from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, BCI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The task force’s investigation remains ongoing.

