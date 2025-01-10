Nighttime traffic to be alternated at the pali tunnel on Honoapi‘ilani Highway

Main, News Posted on Jan 10, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users to prepare for potential traffic delays at the pali tunnel on Honoapi‘ilani Highway for guardrail work.

Because the work will require a lane closure at the tunnel, traffic flow will be alternated.

The work will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, beginning Monday, Jan. 13 with the last closure for the week ending at 5 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17.

Work will continue nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Tuesday, Jan. 21, with the last closure for the week ending at 5 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

