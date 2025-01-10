Your Story For God's Glory by Mary Ann Mariani

How to Overcome Fear to Share God’s Glory Through Your Unique Testimony

Every believer has a unique God story that someone needs to hear.” — Mary Ann Mariani

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Ann Mariani, a seasoned presentation coach and founder of Kingdom Presenters, announces the release of her transformative new book, Your Story for God’s Glory: A Christian’s Guide to Sharing Your Faith With Confidence, Clarity, and Impact. This empowering resource provides practical tools for Christians who want to inspire hope, ignite faith, and glorify God by sharing their testimonies.Sharing a personal faith story can feel intimidating for many believers. Your Story for God’s Glory breaks down these barriers with four guiding principles, dozens of real-life examples, and practical advice to help readers craft and share their unique stories effectively.Drawing on over two decades of experience as a professional presentation skills coach, Mariani equips Christians to confidently connect with others.Through Your Story for God’s Glory, readers will:-Overcome fear and trust God’s guidance when sharing their faith-Learn how to communicate with clarity and passion-Share concise, compelling stories that highlight God’s character-Identify and prepare 5-minute faith stories“Every believer has a unique God story that someone needs to hear. Through this book, I hope to equip readers with the confidence and tools to share their stories in a way that inspires faith, encourages hope, and honors God.” -Mary Ann MarianiYour Story for God’s Glory offers a simple roadmap for transforming fear into faith when sharing personal testimonies. With heartfelt encouragement and actionable advice, Mariani demonstrates how God uses individual stories to inspire others and glorify His name. Whether speaking to a close friend or addressing a larger audience, this book empowers Christians to make a lasting impact on the lives of those they care about.This book is available immediately via Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DC47HHQD ) starting at $14.99.Mary Ann Mariani is a seasoned presentation coach with over 20 years of experience at 2Connect, an elite presentation training company serving multinational clients. Since 2008, she has dedicated her expertise to equipping Christians and ministries with the skills to effectively share their messages, ultimately inspiring others to know God’s love and grace.As the founder of Kingdom Presenters, Mariani empowers individuals to communicate in any setting confidently. Her passion for helping others share their faith stories stems from her belief that every testimony has the power to ignite hope, inspire change, and glorify God.For media and press inquiries, please contact Mary Ann at maryann@kingdompresenters.com.

