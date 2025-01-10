Governor Abbott Appoints Weiss, Aguirre To State Commission On Judicial Conduct

TEXAS, January 10 - January 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Yinon Weiss and April Aguirre to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for terms set to expire on November 19, 2025 and November 19, 2029, respectively. The Commission regulates the conduct of the state judiciary, including the power to recommend retirement, censure, suspension, or removal of a judge from office.

Yinon Weiss of Austin is CEO of Stress-Free Auto Care, former CEO and founder of CarDash and RallyPoint, and an investor and advisor to technology startups. He is a member of Teneo and an alumnus of Presidential Leadership Scholars and Y Combinator, LLC. Additionally, he is a former board member of Harvard Veterans Alumni Organization and former co-president of Harvard Armed Forces Alumni Association. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army Special Forces, and the U.S. Army Reserves. He was awarded with the Combat Infantryman Badge, Combat Action Ribbon, Special Forces Tab, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. Weiss received a Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from University of California, Berkley, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

April Aguirre of Pasadena is a crime victims’ advocate for Voice for Victims and a nurse. She served in the U.S. Air Force, where she received her nurse training. Aguirre received an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice from Houston Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston – Downtown and will begin law school in 2025.