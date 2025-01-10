VADOC Partners with Danville Community College to Enhance Career and Technical Educat...

Agency News

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is sharing the following news release from Danville Community College, announcing the partnership between the two organizations.

Danville Community College (DCC) and the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) have entered a groundbreaking partnership to expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at Green Rock Correctional Center. The partnership aims to equip incarcerated individuals with the skills, credentials, and career readiness necessary for successful reintegration into society.

This initiative builds upon DCC’s longstanding commitment to education at Green Rock Correctional Center (GROC), where the college has awarded 117 Career Studies Certificates (CSCs) in fields such as Electrical, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Custodial Maintenance, Drafting-Surveying, and Computer-Aided Drafting since Fall 2016.

“The transformative power of education is evident in every program we offer,” said Melissa Mann, Dean of Career & Technical Education at DCC. “Through this partnership, we are creating pathways to meaningful employment and reducing recidivism by equipping students with industry-recognized credentials and the confidence to succeed in the workforce.”

Under the agreement, DCC will provide qualified instructors, course materials, and advising services to eligible students. Programs will be structured to accommodate the unique needs of the justice-impacted population, including rolling enrollment schedules and comprehensive support for incarcerated veterans utilizing VA benefits.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering opportunity and second chances,” said Dr. Cornelius Johnson, Interim President of Danville Community College. “By aligning our resources with the needs of the Department of Corrections, we are extending the promise of education to an underserved population, demonstrating that rehabilitation and reintegration are achievable through skill development and perseverance.”

The Department of Corrections will facilitate the program by providing classroom space, monitoring student progress, and ensuring security protocols are met. Together, DCC and DOC will ensure that programs are delivered effectively and that students have the opportunity to complete their education regardless of institutional challenges.

"We are proud of this partnership and excited to witness the transformative impact our students will achieve through this renewed Career and Technical Education partnership." said Rodney Berry, Ph.D., Superintendent of Education for the VADOC.

Through this partnership, DCC and DOC reaffirm their shared mission of promoting equity and empowerment. With programs designed to enhance employability and foster long-term success, the initiative represents a critical step forward in transforming lives and building stronger communities.