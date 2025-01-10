January 2025

State Board of Education Elects Leadership for 2025

The Nebraska State Board of Education re-elected Elizabeth Tegtmeier as president and Deborah Neary as vice president during the January board meeting.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier was elected to the State Board of Education in 2022 to represent District 7. She also served as president in 2024. Deborah Neary was first elected to the State Board of Education in 2018 to represent District 8. She served as vice president in 2024.

2025 Teacher of the Year Presentation

Lindsey Wilson, a 6th-8th grade math, science, and social studies teacher at Bennington Middle School was named the 2025 Nebraska Teacher of the Year in September. She addressed board members for the first time in January with her plan for the year and her primary message as Teacher of the Year.

Wilson is constantly looking for new and better ways to connect with her students and capture their imagination and passion. She is not afraid to break from tradition and shake things up to help students. Wilson believes that students learn best when they are actively engaged in real-world applications of scientific concepts. As an educator, she often asks her students to take risks, to be vulnerable in their learning, and to embrace new challenges.

As the 2025 Teacher of the Year, Wilson wants to remind teachers of why they entered the profession and help them find joy in the classroom again. She also wants teachers to truly understand their value and impact.

As Teacher of the Year, Wilson will represent the state at local and national events including travelling to Washington D.C., Google, and NASA Space Camp.

2025 Teacher of the Year News Release

Nebraska Literacy Project Update

The Commissioner and NDE staff updated the new board on work being done on the Nebraska Literacy Project. The Nebraska Literacy Project will work to provide a sustainable plan to ensure the use of evidence-based reading instructional practices statewide. This project is designed to create a roadmap and system of supports and resources that will allow the state to achieve and sustain its literacy goals of strong reading skills for all Nebraska students.

Commissioner Update to the State Board