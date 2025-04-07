Submit Release
2025-2026 Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements Now Available

2025-2026 Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements are now available: https://coursecodes.education.ne.gov/

The website features several helpful tools including:
1. A Changes tab in the Menu bar at the top of the page – view all changes from the prior year
2. Search Fields – search by specific key words, a Course Code number or even an Endorsement Code
3. Select Subject – select only Math, Special Education or any other subject specific courses

