2025-2026 Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements Now Available

2025-2026 Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements are now available: https://coursecodes.education.ne.gov/ The website features several helpful tools including:

1. A Changes tab in the Menu bar at the top of the page – view all changes from the prior year

2. Search Fields – search by specific key words, a Course Code number or even an Endorsement Code

3. Select Subject – select only Math, Special Education or any other subject specific courses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.