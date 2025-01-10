Condition of the Judiciary Message January 15

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the House Chambers, Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court will address a joint convention of the General Assembly on the Condition of the Judiciary.

Iowa PBS will provide a Condition of the Judiciary livestream from the Iowa statehouse at https://www.iowapbs.org/shows/iowapress/condition-state/special/11895/2025-condition-judiciary and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/IrLFp8ekltU.

Members of the news media may obtain advance copies of the speech at 8:30 a.m. January 15 in the supreme court courtroom at the Iowa State Capitol or by email by contacting Iowa Judicial Branch Public Information Specialist Abhash Shrestha at [email protected]. The speech will be posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website www.iowacourts.gov at 10:45 a.m.