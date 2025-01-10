Equator EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer Offers On-Board Laundry Convenience

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced its EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer, a robust laundry solution tailored to meet the unique demands of life at sea. Designed to withstand harsh marine environments, this compact and efficient all-in-one unit ensures reliable laundry care for boat owners and off-shore living.

The EZ 4650 CV is anti-corrosion proof and features innovative technology like the Salt Wash cycle, which protects clothing and appliances from the effects of saltwater exposure. With a 1.62 cu. ft. capacity and dimensions of 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 (HxWxD) inches, the unit handles up to 15 lbs of laundry, combining washing and drying functions in one space-saving appliance.

Equipped with a high-speed 1400 RPM spin, the combo unit offers 14 wash and dry programs, including Sanitizing and Allergen cycles, to ensure hygienic and effective laundry care. Additional user-friendly features include convertible venting, a self-cleaning option, and a Winterize cycle for off-season maintenance.

The washer-dryer combo is built with practicality in mind, offering an angled door handle for easy access, a diagnostic menu for troubleshooting, and Venting Booster fans to enhance drying performance. With its compact design and thoughtful engineering, the EZ 4650 CV fits seamlessly into the limited spaces of marine environments.

Backed by Equator's comprehensive warranty, the EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer is designed to provide reliable and efficient laundry care, making it an essential addition to any boat or marine vessel.

For more information or to purchase, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been at the forefront of innovation, creating appliances that combine advanced technology with space-saving designs. With a focus on efficiency and convenience, Equator continues to deliver solutions tailored to the needs of modern living.

