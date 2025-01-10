24/7 lane closure on Kaumualiʻi Highway in Kekaha near Kīkīaola Boat Harbor Continues

Main, News Posted on Jan 10, 2025 in Highways News

KEKAHA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) continues work to replace three 54-inch culverts on Kaumualiʻi Highway near the Kīkīaola Boat harbor. The culvert replacement requires closing one lane 24/7 through March 2025. Travel through the area will be maintained through the open lane with alternating traffic (contraflow).

Previously, HDOT estimated the end of the 24/7 lane closure in December 2024. Remaining work for the culvert replacement project includes installation of a structure to prevent erosion above the drainage pipe on the makai side of the highway, relocation of the 12-inch waterline, connection of culvert piping between the mauka and makai structure to prevent the erosion above the drainage pipe and final paving, striping and guardrail installation.

During active construction, flaggers will provide alternating traffic control through the work zone. During non-working hours, traffic control will be provided by temporary traffic signals.

Due to the nature of the work under the roadway, the speed limit through the work zone has been reduced to 10 mph. Electronic signs have been placed to provide notice and first responders have been notified. Highway users are asked to prepare for delays and follow signage and directions from the flaggers.

For weekly lane closures on Kauaʻi go to this HDOT website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

