“I feel safe and secure” – Keira’s story

A stock photo and alias has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

After experiencing domestic violence, Keira lost her home and moved into supported housing with Rethink Mental Illness. With the help of her support worker, she is learning healthier coping mechanisms and feels a lot more positive.

My story started when I was suffering through domestic abuse. I had my own property with my children, I was fine and didn’t need to be homeless, but I was severely battered. It was really bad. It all got a bit too much.

I was away from everybody I had. My mum died so I don’t have a mum or a dad, just been my own person really. I’ve always been a strong girl, worked all my life, but all that trauma really set me back.

I managed to escape from the predator and came back with another partner who I’ve known all my life. I stayed with him for four years, but we split up and then I got into this homeless situation.

