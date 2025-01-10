“I feel safe and secure” – Keira’s story
A stock photo and alias has been used on this blog at the request of the author.
After experiencing domestic violence, Keira lost her home and moved into supported housing with Rethink Mental Illness. With the help of her support worker, she is learning healthier coping mechanisms and feels a lot more positive.
My story started when I was suffering through domestic abuse. I had my own property with my children, I was fine and didn’t need to be homeless, but I was severely battered. It was really bad. It all got a bit too much.
I was away from everybody I had. My mum died so I don’t have a mum or a dad, just been my own person really. I’ve always been a strong girl, worked all my life, but all that trauma really set me back.
I managed to escape from the predator and came back with another partner who I’ve known all my life. I stayed with him for four years, but we split up and then I got into this homeless situation.
I went around temporary housing everywhere and then got offered housing with Rethink Mental Illness. I find it very pleasant, it’s nice, I do like it. I feel safe and secure, and it’s really helped with my mental health.
I have a meeting with my main key worker, Ester, every week. She asks me how I’m getting on. We talk about how I’m doing and what my thoughts are. Ester is really good, positive. She’s helped me quite a bit and I feel really secure with her. Obviously I’ll have my episodes of mental health when I get triggered, like I’ll get upset about my children or the trauma, but they’ve helped me with that.
I’m not really ready to go back to proper work yet because I’m wary of certain people, but I do a bit of helping out at another charity. My keyworker has really given me the feeling that I can do this.
I’m not drinking anymore. When I’d get upset, I’d run to drink but I haven’t drunk at all for two months, not even a sip. Before, I’d only drink when I was out with my mates over the weekend or during Christmas, birthday celebrations. But then I started to get so depressed, feeling worthless and suicidal. So I’ve learnt now to control it. I’m doing really, really well. I can see the positive effects in my body, my sleeping. Everything is a lot better.
I’ve just got my driving licence back as well, which means I’ve got the option to do more things. I’ve done my nail technician course and am doing some groups on recovery online.
I have been very traumatised, but I feel positive about things now. I’m on medication, have been able to keep my flat spotless. My routine is very good right now. I’m hoping to train to be a mentor or keyworker myself in the future, which I think I’d be really good at.
