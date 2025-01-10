Governor Hochul Commutes on Long Island Rail Road

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 2024 was the strongest year for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) in its nearly 200-year history. The railroad’s on-time performance record was 95.65 percent — the best in its history excluding in 2020-22 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The LIRR also surpassed its 94 percent on-time performance goal each month throughout 2024 for the first time, and finished the year strong with an all-time November on-time performance record of 96.2 percent. Additionally, each of the 12 LIRR branches exceeded the 94 percent on-time performance target and 95 percent of trains ran on time in December.

