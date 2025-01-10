Governor Hochul Commutes on Long Island Rail Road

Submit Release
Today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 2024 was the strongest year for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) in its nearly 200-year history. The railroad’s on-time performance record was 95.65 percent — the best in its history excluding in 2020-22 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The LIRR also surpassed its 94 percent on-time performance goal each month throughout 2024 for the first time, and finished the year strong with an all-time November on-time performance record of 96.2 percent. Additionally, each of the 12 LIRR branches exceeded the 94 percent on-time performance target and 95 percent of trains ran on time in December.

