Oregon strike teams arrive in Southern California, begin work on Palisades Fire

The 15 Oregon strike teams mobilized to help with the wildfires in the Los Angeles area arrived Thursday. Eleven of the strike teams began their work Friday morning.

These 300 firefighters and 75 engines are assigned to the Palisades Fire burning north of the Los Angeles area. The firefighters will be deployed for up to 14 days and are protecting homes and other buildings. The teams will be patrolling for hotspots and working alongside CAL Fire and other state and federal agencies.

“We are in contact with our teams, and they are in good spirits. They’ve received their assignments and have started their work,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “I am honored to work alongside the Oregon fire service who raised their hands to say they will go without question. This shows their commitment to jump into action no matter what, embodying the Oregon spirit.”

Before arriving in Southern California, the teams completed a routine safety check with CAL Fire in Sacramento. These inspections ensure all engines on an emergency scene are equipped, mechanically sound, and able to respond. This ensures our number one priority of a safe deployment for our firefighters.

“The vehicle safety check process was critical for our teams. With moving this amount of equipment and firefighters, safety has to be our highest priority,” OSFM Agency Administrator Ian Yocum said. “Our Oregon strike teams are motivated, committed to what they do, and excited to get out to the line and help where they are needed.”

This deployment is the one of largest out-of-state responses the Oregon fire service has supported, similar to the 2017 response to Santa Rosa and Napa. The Oregon State Fire Marshal remains in contact with its counterparts in California to monitor their needs as they navigate this crisis.

For information specific to the Palisades Fire or other fires in California, please visit the CAL Fire Current Emergency Incidents webpage.

Any inquiries regarding the OSFM mobilization to California should be sent to the OSFM public affairs team.

osfm.publicaffairs@osfm.oregon.gov