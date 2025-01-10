DHS Publishes Federal Register Notice Extending Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador

Extension Allows Eligible Salvadoran Nationals to Maintain TPS and Employment Authorization

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security announced today the extension of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador for 18 months, from March 10, 2025, to Sept. 9, 2026, due to environmental conditions in El Salvador that prevent individuals from safely returning. The corresponding Federal Register notice provides information about how to re-register for TPS under El Salvador’s TPS extension.

After reviewing the country conditions in El Salvador and consulting with interagency partners, it was determined that an 18-month TPS extension is warranted because of continued conditions from environmental disasters that resulted in a substantial, but temporary, disruption of living conditions in the affected areas of El Salvador. El Salvador’s extension of TPS is based on geological and weather events, including significant storms and heavy rainfall in 2023 and 2024, that continue to affect areas heavily impacted by the earthquakes in 2001. Those earthquakes were the basis of El Salvador’s initial TPS designation on March 9, 2001.

The extension of TPS for El Salvador allows approximately 232,000 current beneficiaries to re-register for TPS, if they continue to meet eligibility requirements. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for and were granted TPS under El Salvador’s prior designation.

Every individual processed by the Department of Homeland Security goes through rigorous national security and public safety vetting during the original application process and again during re-registration. If any individual is identified as posing a threat, they may be detained, removed, or referred to other federal agencies for further investigation or prosecution as appropriate. Individuals are barred from TPS if they have been convicted of any felony or two misdemeanors. Current beneficiaries under TPS for El Salvador must re-register in a timely manner during the 60-day re-registration period beginning when the Federal Register notice is published to ensure they keep their TPS and employment authorization.

DHS recognizes that not all re-registrants may receive a new Employment Authorization Document before their current EAD expires and is automatically extending through March 9, 2026, the validity of EADs previously issued under El Salvador’s TPS designation.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will continue to process pending applications filed under previous TPS designations for El Salvador. Individuals with a pending Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, or a related Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, starting when Federal Notice publishes, do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 filed under the previous designation of TPS for El Salvador, USCIS will grant the individual TPS through Sept. 9, 2026, and issue an EAD valid through the same date.

The Federal Register notice explains eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and to renew their EADs.

This extension only applies to individuals already in the United States and who are current beneficiaries of TPS for El Salvador. All irregular migration journeys are extremely dangerous, unforgiving, and often result in loss of life. DHS will continue to enforce U.S. laws and will return noncitizens who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States.