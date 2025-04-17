DHS Marks One-Year Milestone of Know2Protect® Campaign, Strengthening Nationwide Efforts to Combat Online Child Exploitation

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Know2Protect: Together We Can Stop Online Child Exploitation™ public awareness campaign.

Since its inception, the Know2Protect campaign, housed within the DHS Cyber Crimes Center (C3), has had a profound impact, reaching millions through traditional and digital media channels. The campaign has empowered young people, parents, educators, corporations, and community leaders with essential resources to prevent and report online child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA).

“At the Department of Homeland Security, our mission is to protect the American people, and that includes protecting our children. The internet has completely changed how we connect, but it has also opened new doors for predators who want to harm our kids,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “It’s a topic that should unite all of us, and I appreciate the opportunity to highlight the work of Homeland Security Investigations and all that they do to combat online child exploitation.”

The threat of online child exploitation has never been bigger or more sophisticated. DHS increased the footprint of law enforcement partners at C3, last year, to enhance coordination across all DHS agencies and offices to combat cyber-related crimes and further the Department’s mission to combat online CSEA. In 2024, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) identified and arrested nearly 5,000 individuals involved in online CSEA, while also recovering over 1,700 child victims. In the same year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received more than 20 million reports of online child sexual abuse material.

By providing comprehensive tools on Know2Protect.gov, the campaign has become a powerful force in raising awareness about the severe risks children face online, while emphasizing prevention, safety measures, and offering critical support for survivors. Since its inception last year, the campaign has made a tangible impact through its outreach efforts—resulting in 128 victim disclosures and over 90 investigative leads in the fight against online child exploitation.

Know2Protect’s work to coordinate federal efforts to combat online child exploitation and abuse has made an astounding impact across the world. The campaign has achieved more than a half a billion (683M) impressions online, with 18% of the impressions coming from donated advertising dollars from campaign partners such as Google, Snapchat, X, Lamar, Meta and Roblox.

“We all have a responsibility to protect children from online exploitation,” said Head of Global Government Affairs at X, Romina Khananisho. “As the global town square, X is proud to partner with DHS’ Cyber Crimes Center to support the Know2Protect campaign. We commit to raising awareness about all the tools available to combat child exploitation and encourage all our users to join us in this critical mission by sharing the information with your communities.”

Expanded Partnership Efforts

The K2P campaign’s success is fueled by partnerships with leading technology companies, major sports leagues, youth-serving organizations, law enforcement associations and other private sector partners. These collaborations have expanded Know2Protect’s reach, delivering its vital message to young people across social media platforms, sporting events, and community organizations, ensuring it resonates wherever they live, learn, and play.

Past and current partners like Snap, Meta, X, and Roblox have played a crucial role in disseminating safety messages to their vast user bases, while NASCAR and the NFL have supported the campaign by integrating Know2Protect PSAs and other materials into their events.

“Snap congratulates the Department of Homeland Security on the first anniversary of its impactful Know2Protect public awareness campaign,” said Jacqueline Beauchere, Global Head of Platform Safety at Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat. “Snap was the first entity to support the campaign in 2024, commissioning bespoke research, offering free ad space on Snapchat for educational campaign materials, and creating a fun Snapchat Lens to promote learning and engagement. We applaud and join in the Department's efforts to educate youth, parents, policymakers, and others about the risks of child sexual exploitation and abuse both online and off.”

“At Meta, we’ve spent over a decade building tools to fight criminals who try to exploit young people online,” said Meta’s Global Head of Safety, Antigone Davis. “To complement our in-app protections and make them even more effective, it’s important that young people also feel confident to spot the signs of online harm and know where to go for help. That’s why we’ve also been focused on educational campaigns for teens and parents, and why we’re proud to continue supporting the Department of Homeland Security’s vital Know2Protect campaign as it moves into its second year.”

Education and Support

Know2Protect’s educational initiative, Project iGuardian, provides direct training to schools, community groups, and organizations to help identify and address online safety risks. As the official in-person training program of the Know2Protect campaign, Project iGuardian is led by Homeland Security Investigations and offers presentations to children, teens, parents, and trusted adults. Since its re-launch in October 2023, Project iGuardian has conducted nearly 2,000 presentations, reaching over 200,000 people both domestically and internationally.

“We know it is critical to provide children, parents, and caregivers with access to resources and information on how to report crimes targeting children online,” said Director of Global Programs at Google.org, Amanda Timberg. “We are proud to once again donate Google Search and YouTube ad credits to promote the Department of Homeland Security’s Know2Protect campaign to raise awareness on the issue and to help children stay safe online.”

More Accomplishments

The campaign has achieved several notable milestones over the last year, including:

2024 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards Finalist for its 90-second PSA.

2024 Homeland Security Today Holiday Hero Award where the campaign was honored with the Most Innovative Campaign to Combat Child Exploitation.

2024-2025 school year #Back2School sub-campaign, featuring engaging and educational resources for teens and family members in the form of crossword puzzles, word searches, Project iGuardian coloring pages, a first day of school picture sign, Family Online Safety Agreement, Internet Safety Checklist, and printable safety posters and tipsheets for schools to display in classrooms and hallways.

The release of nine new videos, including the widely popular 90-second PSA on the dangers of online CSEA, which has accumulated 6.8 million views on YouTube and 14.8 million impressions through TV advertising. Other key releases include the Sexting and Sextortion PSA, as well as 15- and 30-second PSAs highlighting how quickly online interactions can take dangerous turns. These have also aired on the NFL Network and at NASCAR events, significantly extending the reach of the Know2Protect message. The campaign also recently released a 60-second PSA focusing on how online exploitation happens and why we need the public’s help.

The launch of the K2P Kids and Teens Portal, a dedicated space for children and teens aged 10 and up, offering age-appropriate tips and resources to help them protect themselves online.

The impactful activation of partnerships across the technology, sports, social media, and gaming industries, including: Snapchat Lens activation. K2P activations at high-profile events like the Daytona 500, NASCAR Talladega 24, NFL Flag Championship 2024, MLB and MLS All-Star Games 2024, having a presence at the NFL Super Bowl Experience and a NASCAR Kids newsletter feature. Scouting America and Know2Protect unveiled a special Project iGuardian scouting patch that honors the commitment of scouts who attend the DHS-led online safety training and who pledge to keep themselves and others safe online.



Upcoming Initiatives

Know2Protect is taking bold steps to further amplify its impact and continue the fight against online CSEA. Upcoming initiatives and events will provide even more opportunities for individuals and organizations to get involved and take action, including:

A Project iGuardian presentation livestream on X for parents, trusted adults and teens, hosted by country music star John Rich — tune in April 23 at 8 p.m. EST and learn how you can help keep children safe online. Be sure to follow @Know2Protect on X so you don’t miss it!

June marks Internet Safety Month and there’s no better time to reinforce the importance of setting healthy online boundaries. Know2Protect’s #DigitalBoundaries sub-campaign continues DHS’s momentum to educate and empower children, teens, parents and trusted adults to prevent and combat online CSEA by setting healthy online boundaries during the summer months when kids will have time to spend online.

In August 2025, the campaign will launch Pledge2Protect, the official, nationwide call-to-action of the Know2Protect campaign. The goal of Pledge2Protect will be to galvanize communities to take action by taking the pledge to prevent crimes of exploitation targeting kids online. Parents, teens and kids will have the opportunity to take the pledge, receive age-appropriate resources, and share that knowledge with others by passing the pledge. It's time to move from awareness to action—help us prevent online exploitation and implement life-saving strategies.

A variety of previously signed partners are expected to continue their official partnership with Know2Protect.

Know2Protect welcomes its new partnerships with X, American Camp Association, Panini America, Kodex and Simple Learning Systems.

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the Know2Protect campaign, it’s clear that protecting children from online exploitation demands a united, collective effort,” said Noem. “I urge more organizations to join us in this urgent mission—because every partnership brings us one step closer to eradicating this devastating crime.”

Know2Protect is working hand-in-hand with private sector leaders, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations to execute this nationwide campaign. Learn more about becoming an official Know2Protect partner.

“Know2Protect is not just about raising awareness—it’s about sparking real, impactful change,” Noem said. “Backed by our powerful partnerships, this campaign is equipping communities with critical tools to protect children from online predators while also safeguarding against exploitation before it happens. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the fight to prevent further victimization.”

Early intervention is critical. If you suspect a child may be a victim of online CSEA, call the Know2Protect Tipline at 1-833-591-KNOW (5669) or visit the NCMEC CyberTipline™. If you believe a child has been abducted or is in immediate danger, contact local law enforcement and the NCMEC Tipline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

###