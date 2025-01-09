Enhanced CIWT mobile app now available for download, enrollment

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training recently completed a yearlong initiative to update and modernize the Cyber Warfare Technician (CWT) Rate Training Manual, known as NAVEDTRA 15025A within Naval Education and Training Command.



The CWT Rate Training Manual was under a life-cycle update and this project streamlined and modernized the current look of the online series. Updated interactive courseware, illustrations and augmented reality technology were introduced in the CIWT app version with revised training aids.



In addition, all courses on the CIWT Knowledge Port app now feature a flash card option for taking notes, much like index cards, to be saved and reviewed at the Sailor’s discretion. Several links were also added: Navy Cyber Workforce Program, United Services Military Apprenticeship Program and Service Member Life-Cycle (MilGears), a customized career-building tool developed to assist military members while they serve, through transition and beyond.



“This update provides additional insight to help CWT Sailors lead, develop and employ the Navy’s cyber and information-based capabilities of network operations, wireless technologies, programming, cyberspace operations, cyber development and several more areas of concentration,” said Sam Kelley, CIWT’s Enterprise Training Requirements Branch head. “This will deliver assured command and control, battlespace awareness and integrated fires that decisively shape, degrade and defeat adversary warfighting capacity while optimizing the effectiveness of friendly-force operations across the full spectrum of conflict. Completion of the CWT Rate Training Manual will directly increase the overall baseline level of knowledge and provide a better understanding of the positions in the information warfare enterprise enlisted workforce.”



The CWT Rate Training Manual is available on Navy e-learning at https://learning.nel.navy.mil and the CIWT Knowledge Port app via www.applocker.navy.mil.



CIWT collaborated with a team of contracted training specialists and fleet subject matter experts to develop and deliver a fresh look to the manual to assist in the professional development of all information warfare Sailors.



“This initiative is consistent with our mission and the prevailing effort of the CIWT domain to provide world-class, foundationally trained information warfighters mission ready on Day 1,” said Capt. Sarah Sherwood, CIWT commanding officer. “Information warfare is constantly in demand across our Navy and joint force, from seabed to space. We are committed to ensuring information warfare Sailors have the tools, training, skills and knowledge to perform at their best afloat and ashore.”



In addition to RTM life-cycle updates, CIWT added beneficial content to create more awareness, critical thinking and contribute to the Navy’s “whole Sailor concept.” This effort produced two additional chapters of Language, Regional Expertise and Culture material, along with a Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence overview.



Officials said the extra chapters will be implemented in all information warfare non-resident training courses, RTMs and officer training manuals during their life-cycle updates.



“Each year, CIWT updates a few training manuals or non-resident training courses, and in doing so, we ensure that the fundamental baseline of knowledge for a given rating is modernized and relevant,” said Neil Watson, the CIWT RTM/Non-Resident Training courses program manager. “Our information warfare enterprise of cryptologic technicians, cyber technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians and IW officers are consistently investing in their professional level of knowledge, and we insist on meeting the challenge of providing up-to-date, significantly germane information ready for fleet access.”



Navy training manuals are used primarily to prepare for advancement exams, expand life-cycle rating knowledge, increase professional development, align with internal and external enterprise mission updates, and ultimately each NRTC and RTM self-study package, which is essential in supporting career progression and the professional development of all Sailors.



“This RTM is a valuable self-paced resource for all Sailors, for those considering cross-rating and want a peek at the CWT rate, for those who want a leg up preparing for an advancement exam and for leaders who want some insight on what is the latest being taught to our young Sailors,” said Chief Petty Officer Margarita Baez, a cyber warfare technician and CIWT training manager.



Updated NRTCs, along with rate and officer training manuals, help Navy leadership meet operational, readiness, policy, acquisition and professional development requirements while also assisting Sailors in learning at a higher velocity.



The enlisted and officer NRTCs, RTMs and OTMs provide entry-level information warfare enterprise Sailors with an excellent overview of the officer community, as well as the enlisted ratings they will manage and train throughout their careers, Navy training officials said.



They also detail information that directly supports the baseline level of knowledge for information warfare officer qualification, IW personnel qualification standards (designator-centric PQS) and enlisted information warfare specialist qualifications. All updates and modernization of those courses and manuals support the chief of naval operations focus on warfighting, the warfighter and future Navy.



To access the material and complete the electronic assessment for credit, information warfare enterprise personnel should visit Navy e-learning at https://learning.nel.navy.mil or the CIWT Knowledge Port app at www.applocker.navy.mil to enroll in a course.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training provides instruction for over 26,000 students every year, delivering information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic, information systems and electronics technicians; intelligence specialists and officers in the information warfare community.

