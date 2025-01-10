Navy Super Hornets Honor President Carter with Historic ‘Missing Man’ Flyover

The eight squadrons, from Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, that provided aircraft for the flyover were: The “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34, the “Rampagers” of VFA-83, the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Gladiators” of VFA-106, the “Wildcats” of VFA-131 and the “Checkmates” of VFA-211.

All squadrons are based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Prior to flyover execution the squadrons were staged at NAS Jacksonville.

During a missing man formation, a single aircraft breaks away from the formation and soars skyward. This symbolizes the departure of life from the ranks.

“Today, Naval Aviators from Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic were honored to salute President Carter with a 21-plane flyover over his home in Plains, Georgia,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT). “On behalf of the men and women of Naval Air Forces, we are grateful to commemorate the legacy of a leader who lived his life in service to our nation.”

Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Allgood, assigned to the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, was one of the pilots supporting the flyover. Allgood is a Georgia-native whose grandfather was the Senate Majority Leader of the Georgia State Senate during President Carter’s time in office.

“Getting to be part of this flyover was truly an amazing experience and something that’s only once in a lifetime,” said Allgood. “I am very humbled to be a part of the team who soared overhead Plains to recognize an incredible naval officer and friend of my grandfather.”

Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1946. As a naval officer and submariner, he served on USS Wyoming (E-AG 17), USS Barracuda (SSK-1), and the Naval Reactors Branch, U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, in Washington, D.C.

Capt. Chris Dentzer, commodore, Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, emphasized the historic significance of this flyover.

“The U.S. Navy pilots and aircrew who supported the flyover today are humbled to honor a former naval officer who selflessly served his country in uniform and in public office. President Carter represents our Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment,” said Dentzer.

“Flyovers demonstrate not only the projection of power and capability of Naval Aviation, but the high level of respect we have for our fallen leaders.”

The U.S. Navy also supported a flyover with four F/A-18E/F Super Hornets for President Carter when he celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 1, 2024.

Annually, AIRLANT coordinates flyovers for numerous authorized events nation-wide. The events include community outreach, sporting events, funerals and notable commemorations.

AIRLANT is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 55 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 43,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.