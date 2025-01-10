Rural West TX Company Executes Wastewater Agreement with Mexican Defense Partner

Within two days after facilitating an International Partner Search service on behalf of Tsunami Products of Midland, TX, the U.S. Commercial Service helped the company achieve its goal of securing a partnership in Mexico.

Tsunami Products contacted the U.S. Commercial Service-West Texas office to develop an export strategy and find potential partners in international markets. After receiving market counceling from the U.S. Commercial Service, Tsunami Products decided to focus on the Mexican market and leverage the International Partner Search service to identify potential partners. Shortly after, the U.S. Commercial Service produced a detailed report for Tsunami Products listing a number of potential partners in Mexico interested in meeting them. As a result, the U.S. Commercial Service coordinated a virtual introduction between Tsunami Products and Concord Defense in September 2024. The U.S. Commercial Service’s client support and counseling led to the signing of a non-disclosure agreement between Tsunami Products and Concord Defense just two days later.