Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry Launches National Franchising Initiative

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh ClothesMobile Laundry, an innovative concept in the on-demand laundry service industry , is excited to announce the launch of its national franchising program.This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it seeks to bring its convenient and eco-friendly laundry solutions to communities across the nation, providing budding entrepreneurs with a unique business opportunity, and offering consumers – from residental customers to small businesses owners and beyond - the opportunity to have more time for the things they truly want to do.Since its inception, Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry has revolutionized the way people approach laundry by offering an accessible, efficient, and eco-friendly solution to an everyday daunting task. With an ever-growing base of loyal customers and a reputation for innovative technology, the decision to franchise is setting the stage for rapid growth. This expansion into franchising is a significant step in Fresh Clothes’ journey, allowing more customers to experience the convenience of door-to-door laundry services while empowering franchisees to run their own successful businesses.In the United States, people wash more than 660 million loads of laundry each week, which is about 35 billion loads per year. People spend about 4.5 hours per week doing laundry. The laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market in the US alone are anticipated to reach $16.60 billion in 2025.The new franchising initiative provides a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to join a rapidly growing market and be part of a company that values innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental stewardship. Franchisees will benefit from comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a proven business model designed to maximize success."We are excited to expand our Fresh Clothes family and partner with motivated individuals who share our passion for convenient, quality, and sustainable laundry services and want to make a positive impact in their communities," said Matt Krebs, Co-Founder and CEO of Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry. "Our franchisees will play a crucial role in our mission to make laundry day easier and greener for everyone. and we are excited to welcome them to our team and to support their success.”The corporate team recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its newly expanded flagship facility in Boise, Idaho. "As our family grew, so did our laundry pile”, said Krebs. “My extensive career in the technology field, while fulfilling, felt distant from my local community. Starting Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry has changed everything. Tamara and I are incredibly blessed by the lives we’ve touched and the impact Fresh Clothes makes. Our goal has always been to simplify the lives of our customers. By expanding through franchising, we are not only achieving this goal but also creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to join a timeless and rapidly evolving industry.”Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry is dedicated to providing top-notch laundry services directly to customers’ doorsteps. Using state-of-the-art technology and environmentally friendly products, Fresh Clothes delivers clean clothes with unmatched convenience. The company is committed to sustainability and excellent customer service. Featuring 24-hour processing, the Fresh Clothes team ‘owns’ control of customer clothes from pick-up, through processing and safe delivery back to them in 24 hours or less.Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry will offer qualified candidates a franchise opportunity featuring multiple revenue streams and a turnkey marketing program for grand opening and membership development. Franchisees will receive robust training in all aspects of the business, including operations, marketing, and customer service. A dedicated support team will assist franchisees with everything from technical support to business development strategies. Franchisees will operate under a successful and established business framework that has been tested and refined over the years. Franchisees will adhere to Fresh Clothes' commitment to sustainability, using green products and practices to minimize environmental impact.As Fresh ClothesMobile Laundry embarks on this new chapter, the company invites prospective franchisees to learn more about the opportunity to contribute to the brand's legacy of excellence, growth and community engagement.About Fresh ClothesMobile LaundryFresh Clothes Mobile Laundry is a pickup and delivery service featuring 24 hour turnaround, premium wash options, ironing, and shoe cleaning. Also, providing compelling offers for commercial customers to fill gaps, meet special event needs and become a trusted partner helping them achieve their goals.For more information about Fresh ClothesMobile Laundry’s franchise program, contact Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer at ben@freshclothesfranchising.com or visit https://freshclotheslaundry.com/fresh-clothes-franchising/

