Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry Celebrates Grand Opening and Open House Matt and Tamara Krebs, Founders of Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry Expanded Processing Space at Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry

The event will take place on December 11th, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM at its Boise West Bench facility, located at 3085 N Cole Rd Suite 108, Boise, ID 83704.

This event is an opportunity for us to showcase our expanded capabilities and thank the community for their continued support.” — Matthew Krebs, Owner

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECONTACTS: Matt Krebsmattk@freshclotheslaundry.com720.570.6157Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry Celebrates Grand Opening and Open House Leading Provider of laundry pick-up & delivery service expands facilities to meet growing demandFresh Clothes Mobile Laundry, the Treasure Valley’s fastest-growing pick-up and drop-off laundry service, is excited to announce the grand opening and open house for the Boise West Bench Laundry Center. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 11th, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM at its freshly expanded Boise West Bench facility, located at 3085 N Cole Rd Suite 108, Boise, ID 83704 The public is invited to attend this momentous event to:• Meet the Team: Connect with the owners, our professional cleaners and drivers who are dedicated to providing exceptional service• Tour the Facility: Explore our expanded facilities and witness our unique laundry process firsthand• Enjoy Refreshments: Savor delicious hors d’oeuvres and hot beverages• Win Prizes: Every attendee will receive a card for a free service on a future date and enter for a drawing for branded prizes and a tablet“We’re thrilled to invite the community to our grand opening and open house,” said Matt Krebs, Owner of Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry. “We’re committed to providing top-notch laundry services and building strong relationships with our customers. This event is an opportunity for us to showcase our expanded capabilities and thank the community for their continued support.”Fresh Clothes has been operating in Boise for the past few years and has built a loyal base of satisfied customers. One happy customer. T. Marcott says, “Extremely professional, super-fast turnaround. All my clothes were returned to me in a super nice bag, nicely folded and wonderful smelling. Highly recommend these guys over going to a laundromat!” The newly expanded Laundry Center will allow the company to provide its services to many more in the Treasure Valley.About Fresh Clothes Mobile LaundryFresh Clothes Mobile Laundry is a premier pick-up and drop-off laundry service serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Treasure Valley. With a focus on our five Cs of Clean, Consistent, Convenient, Customer-Centric, and Caring, Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry has quickly become the go-to choice for busy individuals, families, and businesses of all sizes. Locally owned and operated, and committed to the highest quality and standards of service.For more information about Fresh Clothes Mobile Laundry, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.