Dolores D. Bennett Chronicles a Journey of Resilience, Faith, and Triumph

From struggles in the Philippines to inspirational success, Bennett’s memoir shares the significance of faith and perseverance.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ His Hand On Me ” by Dolores D. Bennett is a poignant and powerful memoir that takes readers on a cathartic journey through the life of a young girl growing up in poverty-stricken rural Philippines. Written during the pandemic quarantine, this heartfelt autobiography chronicles the trials and triumphs that shaped Dolores into the determined, faith-filled woman she became.Born in 1959 in Mankayan, Philippines, Dolores was faced with challenges from an early age. As a spunky six-year-old, she had to navigate a world where resources were scarce and survival was a daily battle. She resorted to stealing food to feed her family, fought to claim her right to play as a child, and even battled the spirits of the dead that seemed to haunt her. Despite being told by her father that she was “ugly” and would amount to nothing, Dolores refused to let these harsh words define her.Her turning point came during her college years when she discovered the life-changing power of faith in Jesus Christ. Through His guidance, Dolores found the strength to overcome life’s obstacles and became a trailblazer for others, including becoming a teacher in the United States, despite doubts about her abilities due to language barriers.More than a memoir, “His Hand On Me” is a powerful reflection of determination, self-belief, and divine intervention. Dolores’ story inspires readers to rise above their circumstances, embrace their faith, and pursue their dreams—no matter the odds.A must-read for anyone seeking motivation to overcome life’s challenges and grow stronger through faith and perseverance, “His Hand On Me” by Dolores D. Bennett is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore platforms.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.