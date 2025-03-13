Thomas Gregory Stewart Writes a Powerful Testimony of Endurance, Healing, and Redemption in “On Wings like Eagles”

A story of faith, forgiveness, and strength amidst life’s greatest trials.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the deeply moving memoir “ On Wings like Eagles : A Story of Faith, Forgiveness, and Finding the Strength to Endure,” author Thomas Gregory Stewart takes readers on a journey through unimaginable pain, unwavering faith, and ultimate healing. Published in September 2021, the book resonates with anyone who has faced hardship or struggled with their own battles, sharing a message of redemption through faith.Written in memory of Stewart’s son, Benny, who tragically passed away from a heroin overdose in 2014, “On Wings like Eagles” is a heart-wrenching yet hopeful chronicle of overcoming life’s most difficult challenges. Stewart recounts his tumultuous childhood, marked by emotional abuse, abandonment, and years of manipulation by a trusted authority figure. With a raw and courageous voice, he lays bare the emotional scars that followed him into adulthood, while sharing how he grappled with relationships, health crises, and profound loss.Amidst these trials, Stewart found solace in his faith. A landmark lawsuit initiated by his past abuse paved the way for healing and, ultimately, forgiveness. This memoir shines as a testament to God’s purpose in the face of pain, showing how even the darkest experiences can transform into something beautiful.Endorsed by renowned author and speaker Josh McDowell, “On Wings like Eagles” reminds readers that no matter how heavy the burden, faith can be the wings that will carry one toward healing and hope. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, Stewart’s story will inspire anyone seeking the strength to endure and overcome.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.