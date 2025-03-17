Damon Dusang Shares Insights on Overcoming PTSD and Finding Inner Peace in “The Jhenna”

A journey of healing and hope to be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books 2025.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace ” by Damon Dusang will be showcased at the book exhibit of The Reading Glass Books, Booth #959, Black Zone at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025. This deeply personal account shares an inspiring journey from despair to hope, and a powerful conversation about mental health.In “The Jhenna,” Dusang opens up about his battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and the impact it had on his life. He writes in raw honesty and vulnerability that resonate with anyone who has faced personal struggles. “‘The Jhenna’ is not a person but a journey. My journey,” Dusang shares. “I used to think I was the only one with mental health issues, but I found so many others who shared my struggles. By opening up, I made connections and started healing.”“The Jhenna” conveys a candid, unflinching exploration of a topic that remains a taboo for many—PTSD and mental health. Dusang’s openness in sharing his pain and eventual path to peace has led to deep, meaningful conversations with fellow sufferers, care providers, and even strangers in waiting rooms at the VA. Through his story, readers are reminded that they are not alone in their struggles and that healing is possible.A must-read for anyone on the path to healing or searching for connection and understanding in a world that often feels isolating, “The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace” by Damon Dusang is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

