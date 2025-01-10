Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,914 in the last 365 days.

Giles County Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 09:59am

NASHVILLE – Today, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 44-year-old Nicole Joyce-Madison of Pulaski, Tennessee.

Joyce-Madison was convicted of one count of TennCare fraud and one count of Theft of Services for misrepresenting her household composition and income to TennCare to receive benefits for herself and her minor children. Had Ms. Joyce-Madison provided accurate information regarding her income and marriage, she would have been deemed ineligible to qualify for and receive TennCare benefits.

Ms. Joyce-Madison was sentenced to 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution of $125 per month for the duration of the probationary period.   

Giles County District Attorney General Brent Cooper prosecuted Ms. Joyce-Madison's case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Rebecca S. Parsons.

“Cases like this reveal how quickly tax dollars can add up and be utilized for benefits on behalf of someone who didn’t qualify in the first place,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman.  “Over $46K of taxpayer dollars were ultimately expended on Ms. Joyce-Madison’s behalf.  The Office of Inspector General will continue our efforts to protect the Division of TennCare against all fraudulent activity.”

Tennesseans can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, emailing Tenncare.Fraud@tn.gov or through the Office of Inspector General website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Giles County Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more