Giles County Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – Today, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 44-year-old Nicole Joyce-Madison of Pulaski, Tennessee.

Joyce-Madison was convicted of one count of TennCare fraud and one count of Theft of Services for misrepresenting her household composition and income to TennCare to receive benefits for herself and her minor children. Had Ms. Joyce-Madison provided accurate information regarding her income and marriage, she would have been deemed ineligible to qualify for and receive TennCare benefits.

Ms. Joyce-Madison was sentenced to 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution of $125 per month for the duration of the probationary period.

Giles County District Attorney General Brent Cooper prosecuted Ms. Joyce-Madison's case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Rebecca S. Parsons.

“Cases like this reveal how quickly tax dollars can add up and be utilized for benefits on behalf of someone who didn’t qualify in the first place,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “Over $46K of taxpayer dollars were ultimately expended on Ms. Joyce-Madison’s behalf. The Office of Inspector General will continue our efforts to protect the Division of TennCare against all fraudulent activity.”

Tennesseans can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, emailing Tenncare.Fraud@tn.gov or through the Office of Inspector General website