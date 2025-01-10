Submit Release
Georgia Woman Convicted of Theft of Services

NASHVILLE—Today, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 30-year-old Emily Hannum. Hannum previously resided in Knoxville, Tennessee, but now lives in Georgia.

Hannum was convicted of Theft of Services for falsely claiming that she still had custody of her child and was a current resident of Tennessee to receive TennCare benefits. If she had provided accurate information—that she no longer had custody of her child and lived in Georgia—she would not have qualified for TennCare benefits.

Hannum has been sentenced to six years of supervised probation by the Tennessee Department of Correction and is ordered to pay TennCare restitution in the full amount of $19,453.81, along with an additional 5% in administrative fees.

The Knox County District Attorney General Charme P. Allen prosecuted Hannum’s case.

“One of the basic requirements to qualify for TennCare benefits is to be a Tennessee resident,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “Ms. Hannum knowingly provided false statements and cost taxpayers approximately $20 thousand while she lived in Georgia”. 

Tennesseans can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, emailing Tenncare.Fraud@tn.gov or through the Office of Inspector General website.

