Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,913 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson to North Carolinians: Report Price Gouging During the Winter Storm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

Attorney General Jeff Jackson to North Carolinians: Report Price Gouging During the Winter Storm

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that the state’s price gouging law is in effect across the state after Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter weather. The price gouging law makes it unlawful for businesses or sellers to charge excessively high prices during a crisis. North Carolinians can report price gouging to the Department of Justice at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

“I want people to get through the winter storm safely without having to worry about scammers,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If you’re concerned that a business is charging too much for a good or service, please file a complaint with my office. We’ll take a close look, and we’ll take action if price gougers are hurting North Carolinians.”

Sometimes, businesses need to increase prices so they can offset rising costs and the effects of critical incidents on their industry. But businesses can’t unreasonably raise prices to increase their own profit, and they should disclose any reasonable increases to customers before they buy.

North Carolina’s price gouging law goes into effect when the governor declares a state of emergency. The law is currently active under both the winter weather state of emergency and the Hurricane Helene state of emergency. Our office has received nearly 500 price gouging complaints related to hurricane recovery. In December, the Department of Justice filed a price gouging lawsuit against a tree removal company for price gouging a Hendersonville couple out of $25,500.

You can learn more about preparing for winter weather here.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jeff Jackson to North Carolinians: Report Price Gouging During the Winter Storm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more