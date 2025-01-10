FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

Attorney General Jeff Jackson to North Carolinians: Report Price Gouging During the Winter Storm

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that the state’s price gouging law is in effect across the state after Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter weather. The price gouging law makes it unlawful for businesses or sellers to charge excessively high prices during a crisis. North Carolinians can report price gouging to the Department of Justice at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

“I want people to get through the winter storm safely without having to worry about scammers,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If you’re concerned that a business is charging too much for a good or service, please file a complaint with my office. We’ll take a close look, and we’ll take action if price gougers are hurting North Carolinians.”

Sometimes, businesses need to increase prices so they can offset rising costs and the effects of critical incidents on their industry. But businesses can’t unreasonably raise prices to increase their own profit, and they should disclose any reasonable increases to customers before they buy.

North Carolina’s price gouging law goes into effect when the governor declares a state of emergency. The law is currently active under both the winter weather state of emergency and the Hurricane Helene state of emergency. Our office has received nearly 500 price gouging complaints related to hurricane recovery. In December, the Department of Justice filed a price gouging lawsuit against a tree removal company for price gouging a Hendersonville couple out of $25,500.

You can learn more about preparing for winter weather here.

###