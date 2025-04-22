Attorney General Jeff Jackson: Watch out for Contractor Fraud During Helene Rebuilding Process

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Contact: Ben Conroy

(984) 383-9038

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolina homeowners to be on the lookout for contractor fraud as they continue to rebuild from Hurricane Helene.

“More than six months after Hurricane Helene, many families are just getting started with hiring contractors to get important repairs done,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Watch out for scammers looking to make a quick buck by taking advantage of people in need. My office will not tolerate contractor fraud and will hold anyone who tries to defraud or steal from North Carolinians responsible. If you think someone is trying to scam you, file a complaint with my office right away.”

When hiring a contractor, NCDOJ recommends that people:

Get multiple estimates and compare them.

Do research on the business and business owner – look for reviews, complaints, and licenses.

Always get your contract in writing.

Never pay the full amount up front.

Contact NCDOJ’s Consumer Protection Division (1-877-5-NO-SCAM) and the Better Business Bureau to learn about any complaints against the company.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Jackson launched the Safe to Rebuild initiative in coordination with state and local law enforcement partners to protect North Carolinians from scams and fraud in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. NCDOJ is making sure that would-be criminals know that we’re keeping a close eye on western North Carolina, and law enforcement will take action if we suspect property theft, contracting fraud, or other crimes that harm recovery efforts. You can read more about the initiative and find more tips on how to hire the right contractor at ncdoj.gov/safetorebuild .