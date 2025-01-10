Vermont Drug Task Force / Multiple charges





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25H2000015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Vermont Drug Task Force

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600





DATE/TIME: 01/09/2025 at about 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Landing Road, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant (x2), Felony Possession of Cocaine, Violation of Court-Ordered Conditions of Release (x5)





ACCUSED: William S. Bostwick

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, New Hampshire





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following new information from the Keene, New Hampshire Police Department about the whereabouts of a wanted individual in Vermont, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested William S. Bostwick, 42, of Keene, NH, on January 9, 2025, in Putney, Vermont.

Bostwick had two active warrants for his arrest issued by the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division. These warrants were for failing to appear in court on original charges that included grand larceny, providing false information to a police officer (x2), DUI#1 drugs or both, violation of probation x3, DUI #3 drugs or both, possession of 2.5 grams or more of cocaine, resisting arrest #2, transportation of drugs into a detention center, and possession of a depressant, stimulant, or narcotic <100x dose.





After being taken into custody, law enforcement searched the hotel room where Bostwick was staying and found additional amounts of cocaine. He now faces additional charges of possession of cocaine, more than one ounce, and a violation of court-ordered conditions of release.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank the Keene, NH, and Brattleboro, VT, police departments for their assistance in this investigation.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025- 1230pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes-Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $65,000 total. $15,000 from the outstanding arrest warrants and $50,000 on the new charges.

MUG SHOT: Included