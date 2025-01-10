Los Angeles Approached 300 Vehicle Related Deaths For Third Consecutive Year

Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari Logo for Heidari Law Group Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Approached 300 Vehicle Related Deaths For Third Consecutive YearAs the year came to a close, the city of Los Angeles is facing a grim reality - for the third year in a row, the number of vehicle related deaths approached 300. This alarming statistic has raised concerns among city officials and residents alike, prompting a call for action to address the issue.According to data from the Los Angeles Police Department, there have been 285 vehicle related deaths in the city in 2024. This number is only 15 deaths away from reaching the 300 mark, a number that has not been seen in the city for three consecutive years since the 1990s. The majority of these deaths have been caused by speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving and driving under the influence.Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari, owner of the personal injury firms, Heidari Law Group and Abogados Con Experiencia is urging residents to take responsibility for their actions on the road and to prioritize safety while driving. "We have seen a huge increase in personal injury or vehicle related death cases in our offices in 2024 and find it a bit alarming" states Heidari. "We cannot continue to lose lives on our roads due to preventable actions. It is time for us to come together as a community and make a change," says Heidari. "The cases we are seeing range from pedestrian hit and runs , catastrophic injuries from vehicles being hit by drunk drivers as well as distracted drivers on their cell phones plowing into innocent victims."Numerous factors contribute to the heightened number of people hurt and killed in collisions . Vehicles these days tend to be larger and heavier than in the past, and thus inflict more damage. There is also poor street architecture in LA and dim lighting in certain communities.Another element is distracted driving, with people behind the wheel texting and checking their phones. Sometimes the person staring at the phone is a pedestrian crossing the street who looks at a screen instead of approaching vehicles.Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has expressed her concern over the rising number of vehicle related deaths and injuries, and has called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.In addition to stricter enforcement, the city is also implementing various measures to improve road safety, such as increasing the number of traffic cameras and implementing traffic calming measures in high-risk areas.The Los Angeles Police Department is also increasing their presence on the roads, conducting more traffic stops and DUI checkpoints.Attorney Heidari states "the city of Los Angeles needs to be reminded of the importance of safe driving and the devastating consequences of reckless behavior on the road. It is up to each and every one of us to make a conscious effort to prioritize safety and prevent further loss of life on our roads."###About Heidari Law Group:Heidari Law Group has over 10 locations throughout California and Nevada serving Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Fresno, Bakersfield, and Sacramento. Heidari Law Group is an award-winning law firm specializing in personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, and employment and labor law.About Abogados Con Experiencia:Abogados Con Experiencia (AbogadosConExperiencia.com) partners with Heidari Law Group to provide bilingual legal services for Spanish-speaking clients. With expertise in personal injury and a commitment to justice, they empower victims to take legal action and achieve the compensation they deserve.For more information visit: www.HeidariLawGroup.com 702-999-7777Para información en español vidi: www.AbogadosConExperiencia.com 1-800-804-6888

