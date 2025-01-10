Multimediaexpo.cz encyclopedia celebrated 18th birthday!

Official Logo of Multimediaexpo.cz

Multimediaexpo.cz has been on the Czech Internet for a remarkable 18 years!

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Czech multimedia encyclopedia Multimediaexpo.cz proudly celebrated its coming of age on Saturday, 2 November 2024.Multimediaexpo.cz has been on the Czech Internet for a remarkable 18 years!The position of the largest Czech encyclopedia was, however, clearly gained on 28 August 2024 by crossing the magical threshold of 1,200,000 photographs and also by reaching 1,554,000 total pages , which at that time no other encyclopedia did in the territory of Czech Republic and Slovakia. We aim to position ourselves as a global player with a global reach; this is why we need to start growing extremely fast and start preparations for a purely English version of the encyclopedia. Our main goal is to gradually get 200 employees and start a rapid growth to 200,000,000 pages and 170,000,000 multimedia files.Our main goal is to clearly surpass Wikimedia Commons and permanently appropriate the huge attendance that this project generates.Of course, this will also entail a great expansion of our Company Directory.During June 2024, we clearly anticipated that our new main server would be a workstationLenovo ThinkStation P620 with a base processor AMD Threadripper PRO 5945WX and a maximum of 5 HDD bays. Due to the limited number of HDDs, we had to think about deploying a pair of NAS file servers.However, the new ThinkStation P620 could not be delivered in perfect condition, and the availablesecond-hand station was assessed as a major risk. At the end of September 2024 , we therefore started to consider a significantly more expensive but much more powerful workstation – the HAL3000 Workstation Threadripper, which offers a top-of-the-range24-core AMD Threadripper 7960X processor for a top price of CZK 120,000 in the base configuration(64 GB RAM ECC).However, we requested 256 GB RAM ECC right from the start, which significantly increased the final price. Later, one regular Kingston KC3000 SSD (512 GB) was also rejected and instead we got a pair of server SSDs – Kingston DC600M (960 GB), which again increased the price tag.The pair of server SSDs is an excellent base for the operating system, but we will be storing all of our photos on hard drives.This is where the powerful Fractal Design Define 7 XL case comes into play, offering up to 18 positions for server drives. Thanks to this, we don't need any external NAS file servers so far.We currently have 4 Seagate IronWolf Pro 20 TB drives in our server (40 TB of free space), and in May 2026 we plan to add 6 Seagate IronWolf Pro 24 TB drives, which will be part of our disk array offering a total of 112 TB of free space for multimedia files.A purely English version of the encyclopedia will be launched on our domain – Allmultimedia.org.All company presentations in the English encyclopedia will be paid and no FREE presentations will be allowed.In the Czech version of the encyclopedia, the creation of new FREE company presentations will be prohibited as of 1 May 2025, because this type of presentation did not meet our expectations and goals.We plan to use our current server with Intel Xeon processor until the end of 2025, but exclusively in the position of a test and experimental platform.In January 2026, we plan to completely scrap our current server and deploy an unused serverwith AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (128 GB RAM) in the position of a test and experimental platform. After this replacement, we plan to start direct and permanent improvements to our editorial system.In doing so, it is worth pointing out that if we allocate 500 GB of server space (and that's a big margin)for every 1,300,000 multimedia files, then 170,000,000 files will occupy a total of 64.0 TB (65,500 GB).This includes about 465,000 Gigantic Photos. The total planned reserve in our disk array (102 TB)will be a substantial 38.0 TB of free space.In addition, we intend to build a strong community of external editors from many countries in the coming years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.