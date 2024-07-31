Multimediaexpo.cz offers 1,100 top maps and 1,100,000 multimedia files
On Wednesday June 12, 2024, the Czech multimedia encyclopedia Multimediaexpo.cz crossed the magic threshold of 1,100 top maps for Company Catalogue!PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday June 12, 2024, the Czech multimedia encyclopedia Multimediaexpo.cz crossed the magic threshold of 1,100 top maps for Company Catalogue!
The position of the absolute largest purely Czech encyclopedia was, however, clearly gained on December 6, 2023 when we crossed the legendary threshold of 1,100,000 multimedia files.
Multimediaexpo.cz, which became the main asset of the new company ALL MULTIMEDIA, s.r.o. on March 2, 2023 sharp, today contains over 1,455,000 pages.
We want to position ourselves as a global player with a global reach, and therefore we need to start growing extremely fast and begin preparations for a purely English version of our encyclopedia.
Our main plan is to gradually recruit 200 employees and start a rapid growth aiming at the threshold of 200,000,000 pages and 170,000,000 multimedia files!
Our main plan is clearly to outgrow Wikimedia Commons and to permanently acquire the giant numbers of visitors generated by this project! This will of course involve a huge expansion of our Company Catalogue.
After an extensive analysis, we have concluded that our previous plan from April 2023 is too weak and
an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor server will definitely not be enough. This server is already working perfectly in our office, but this cannot mask the fact that the 128 GB RAM cannot be extended anymore and the ECC RAM support is noticeably missing.
We plan to use our current server with Intel Xeon processor until the end of 2025, but exclusively in the position of a test and experimental platform. In January 2026 we intend to dispose of our current server completely and deploy an unused server with AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (128 GB RAM) in the position of a test and experimental platform. After this exchange, we plan to start direct and permanent improvements to our editorial system.
Preliminarily, we expect that our upcoming server will directly contain 4 Seagate IronWolf Pro 12 TB drives
(24 TB of free space). However, further 10 Synology HAT5300-16T drives in two NAS units will be part of our disk array offering a total of 104 TB of free space for multimedia files.
It should be pointed out that if we allocate 500 GB of server for every 1,100,000 multimedia files (and that is a big margin), while 170,000,000 files will take up a total of 75.5 TB (77,350 GB). And that is including approximately 465,000 Gigantic Photos. The total planned reserve in our disk array (104 TB) will be a significant 28.5 TB of free space.
However, the quality of articles and photographs alone is certainly not the only priority. In the upcoming years, we want to build a strong community of external editors from many countries.
Multimediaexpo.cz profile
Multimediaexpo.cz is definitely the largest Czech multimedia encyclopedia (over 311,430 articles). The support of 330 national languages is a matter of course. The robustly growing traffic, which will be significantly supported by advertising and regular competitions, will certainly be a help on our long journey. In addition, the overall statistics of our encyclopedia recently crossed a significant milestone — 125,000,000 page views.
Michal Pohořelský
ALL MULTIMEDIA, s.r.o.
Multimediaexpo@protonmail.com
