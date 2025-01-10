Matador Joins MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin for Corporations Initiative

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) is pleased to announce as of January 1, 2025, it has become a member of "Bitcoin for Corporations" which is an initiative established by MicroStrategy Inc. (“MicroStrategy”) (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Bitcoin Magazine focused on educating and supporting corporations in implementing Bitcoin strategies. "Bitcoin for Corporations" aims to help companies accelerate corporate Bitcoin adoption by empowering businesses with the tools, education, and partnerships they need for successful Bitcoin integration. This shift emphasizes the Company’s efforts to develop products on the Bitcoin ecosystem and build a premier Bitcoin ecosystem vehicle for the public markets. The decision to join "Bitcoin for Corporations" aligns with Matador’s press release dated December 23, 2024, to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet as a treasury asset. By diversifying its treasury to hold Bitcoin, Matador aims to strengthen its position in the global digital asset landscape.

“In today’s world, we see Bitcoin as a safe harbor,” said Deven Soni, CEO and Chairman of Matador. “By adding Bitcoin to our treasury, we’re not just storing value – we’re also preparing to launch new applications built on the Bitcoin ecosystem and investments that can thrive in the years ahead.”

Matador plans to leverage "Bitcoin for Corporations" expertise to align internal policies, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance the security of its Bitcoin holdings. This membership further supports the Company’s vision of exploring the use of Bitcoin to build its gold-based products.

“Joining MicroStrategy’s program supports our larger goal: to optimize the future of finance with technological advancements and position it to the public markets,” said Sunny Ray, President of Matador. “We’re excited to help shape a world where Bitcoin isn’t just a store of value, but a growing, real-world tool for people and businesses.”

Matador remains committed to clear communication about its Bitcoin initiatives and to working with trusted partners like MicroStrategy and Bitcoin Magazine. By integrating established frameworks for corporate Bitcoin adoption, the Company seeks to build confidence among investors, regulators, and the broader community. Matador will continue to explore additional purchases of Bitcoin at the board level via measured buying programs however this will not impact Matador’s current business strategy of launching its digital gold platform in Q1 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-932-2668

About Matador

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

