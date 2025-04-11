Bitget Wallet Adds Direct Trading for Four.Meme Tokens on BNB Chain

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated in-wallet direct trading support for Four.Meme, a meme token launchpad on BNB Chain. This new feature allows users to directly access real-time newly created token listings and complete trades within the wallet interface, streamlining the process of engaging with early-stage meme assets on-chain.

In-wallet direct trading allows users to interact with smart contracts directly through Bitget Wallet, removing the need for third-party intermediaries. This gives users closer access to token launches and greater control over their trades. Users can now search for a token by its contract address in the Bitget Wallet app and complete the trade directly from the token's detail page. Bitget Wallet also plans to launch an in-app leaderboard to surface trending tokens within the Four.Meme ecosystem.

Four.Meme has recently gained traction within the BNB Chain ecosystem as a hub for emerging meme token projects. By supporting its in-wallet trading functionality, Bitget Wallet enables users to seamlessly search, monitor, and execute trades of newly launched tokens without switching between platforms. The integration reflects a growing demand for more direct and efficient participation in early-stage on-chain opportunities.

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet will continue to optimize infrastructure to support early-stage on-chain asset access across various ecosystems. "We aim to reduce barriers for users engaging with emerging Web3 assets while providing secure, real-time access," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Supporting new formats like direct trading helps us move closer to that goal."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

